Friday 1 April 2022
Wales flanker retires due to concussion

The Scarlets back-row won 11 caps for his country and featured at the 2019 World Cup.

By AFP Friday 1 Apr 2022
Wales' James Davis is tackled by New Zealand's Brodie Retallick during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

WALES FLANKER JAMES Davies has retired at the age of 31 because of concerns over long-term health risks following a concussion, it was announced Friday.

The Scarlets back-row’s last appearance was when he won his 11th Wales cap in an 18-0 win over Georgia at Llanelli in November.

Davies was also a member of Wales’ 2019 World Cup squad and helped Great Britain win Olympic silver in the sevens competition at Rio 2016.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my career here at the Scarlets and made some amazing friends along the way, but after speaking to specialists it’s pretty clear I can’t go on playing rugby,” Davies said in a statement.

“At the moment, thankfully, I am able to lead a normal life — something I wasn’t able to do for a long time after the knock I had.”

He added: “Any bang to the head in training or in a game and I could go back to the start of all this, which is unthinkable for me.

“It has been a tough couple of years, but the support I have had from my family, friends, team-mates, coaches and the club has been incredible and I am hugely grateful for that.”

Davies made his Wales debut against Italy in 2018 and became known for his work at the breakdown.

“It’s very sad to hear about James’ retirement,” said Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

“I was fortunate enough to coach him at club and international level and not only is he a good player but he’s a great person…I wish him all the best for whatever comes next and know that whatever he turns his hand to he will make a success.”

