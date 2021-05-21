BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Dublin underage star scores brilliant first goal in AFL

James Madden’s goal arrived in the third quarter of the Brisbane Lions’ 102-74 win over Richmond.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 21 May 2021, 4:09 PM
James Madden in action for the Brisbane Lions.
Image: AAP/PA Images
FORMER DUBLIN UNDERAGE star James Madden scored a brilliant goal for Brisbane Lions in what was just his second AFL game.

Madden’s goal arrived in the third quarter of the Lions’ 102-74 win over Richmond, the Dubliner showcasing his superb turn of pace before splitting the posts. 

Madden, 21, previously represented Dublin in both hurling and Gaelic football at minor level and also played for the county’s U20 footballers.

The Ballyboden man attended the European Combine in UCD in December 2017, where he broke the all-time AFL Draft Combine 20-metre sprint record, recording a time of 2.69 seconds.

He subsequently joined the Brisbane Lions in August 2018. He signed a contract extension with the club one year later, and featured 16 times in the North North East Australian Football League before stepping up to the senior side, making his senior AFL debut earlier this month in a 93-44 win over Port Adelaide

Madden won a Leinster minor medal with Dublin in 2017,  and played centre-forward for the Dublin the U20 team that reached the Leinster football final a year later.


About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

