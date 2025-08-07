Tottenham confirm major injury blow as James Maddison faces knee surgery

TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER JAMES Maddison is set to miss the majority of the new season after the club confirmed he has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Maddison missed the end of the 2024-25 campaign with a knee injury, but returned last month to feature in pre-season under new boss Thomas Frank.

England international Maddison continued his comeback with a substitute appearance in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in South Korea on Sunday, but collapsed in pain with no one around him and subsequently left the pitch on a stretcher in the 86th minute.

Spurs’ worst fears have now been confirmed with Maddison set to undergo surgery in the coming days on his ACL injury.

“We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee,” a club statement read. “The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during our pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday in Seoul. “His surgery will take place in the coming days and, following that, James will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team. “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery. We will be supporting him every step of the way.”