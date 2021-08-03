James McCarthy pens four-year Celtic deal as part of double signing with Joe Hart

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S James McCarthy and former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart have both signed for Celtic.

McCarthy, who was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season, joins the Hoops on a four-year-deal.

He has struggled with injuries for a number of years and was restricted to just 16 Premier League appearances in 2020/21.

This is a significant move for the Glasgow-born 30-year-old who will be lining out for his boyhood club.

Capped 43 times for Ireland, McCarthy has enjoyed stints at Wigan Athletic and Everton where he spent six years at Goodison Park before linking up with Crystal Palace.

“To have signed for Celtic is a brilliant feeling and this is a special day for me and my family,” McCarthy told the club website.

“I know all about the club, the size of it and all the success it’s enjoyed, particularly in recent years. I’m looking forward to pulling on the Hoops, playing at Paradise and helping the team deliver more success to these amazing fans in the seasons ahead.”

Hart spent 12 years at Man City where he won two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and a FA Cup. Following a two-year spell with Burnley, he went on to join Spurs in 2020.

“This is a great moment for me in my career and I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club of Celtic’s stature,” says Hart.

“I know just how big this club is and of the incredible support that it enjoys, and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at Celtic Park.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates now and getting to work with the squad and, in particular, the other goalkeepers here.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Remarking on the double signing, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said:

“I’m delighted that we have signed two top-class players in Joe and James. Both of them have a wealth of experience at both club and international level, and that is something which can only benefit the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with both of them.

“I know our supporters will be well aware of both players, and I’m sure they’ll welcome them to the club and look forward to seeing both of them play for Celtic in the seasons ahead.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!