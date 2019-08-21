This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McClean on target in Stoke defeat while Leeds hit late winner to reclaim top spot

Ireland’s Alan Browne came on as a second-half substitute for Preston North End.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago
James McClean in action for Stoke earlier this month.
Image: Dave Thompson
James McClean in action for Stoke earlier this month.
Image: Dave Thompson

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S James McClean scored a late consolation goal for Stoke in their 3-1 defeat to Preston North End in the Championship on Wednesday.

Stoke’s poor start to the season continued as Daniel Johnson, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop all hit the target for Preston at Deepdale, with McClean finding the net for the visitors in the 89th minute.

Irish midfielder Alan Browne started on the bench for Preston but was introduced as a substitute in the 82nd minute for Paul Gallagher.

Former Ireland youth international Joe Rafferty played the full game for Preston and Nathan Collins came on at half-time for Preston.

The result sees Stoke suffer their third league defeat from the first four games of the season.

On-loan Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score a 81st-minute winner as Leeds beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to go back to the top of the English Championship.

The 20-year-old, on loan at Elland Road from Arsenal, had only been on the pitch four minutes when he scored from a close range cross from Helder Costa as Leeds went to 10 points after four games in the race for a Premier League place.

Swansea are second, also with 10 points, after a 3-1 win at QPR.

Borja Baston’s 70th-minute penalty put them back in front after Jordan Hugill’s equaliser and Sam Surridge sealed the victory by nodding in Andre Ayew’s cross 10 minutes later.

Ivan Cavaleiro struck twice as Fulham went third with nine points after a 4-0 victory over London rivals Millwall at Craven Cottage.

Anthony Knockaert and Aleksandar Mitrovic were also on target as the Cottagers registered a third successive win.

In a duel between two of last season’s relegated sides, Cardiff edged Huddersfield 2-1 with Junior Hoilett snatching a late winner for the Welsh side.

Joe Ralls put the Bluebirds into the lead in the 42nd minute before Trevoh Chalobah levelled early in the second half for a Huddersfield team who sacked coach Jan Siewert last week.

Meanwhile, Albert Adomah struck a late equaliser for Nottingham Forest to secure a draw against Charlton Athletic. Lyle Taylor opened the scoring to put the hosts in front after 18 minutes before Adomah ensured a share of the spoils with a 78th minute goal.

West Brom and Reading also played out a 1-1 draw, with both sides scoring in the second half. 

Ovie Ejaria looked to have grabbed the winner after 71 minutes.

But Kenneth Zohore rescued a point for West Brom from the penalty spot after Ejaria was adjudged to have fouled Filip Krovinovic in the last two minutes of normal time.

Championship Results

Cardiff 2-1 Huddersfield

Charlton Athletic 1-1 Nottingham Forrest

Fullham 4-0 Millwall

Leeds 1-0 Brentford

Preston North End 3-1 Stoke

QPR 1-3 Swansea

West Brom 1-1 Reading

 © AFP 2019

 Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

