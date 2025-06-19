Advertisement
Injury blow for James McNabney and Ulster. Ben Brady/INPHO
Freesquad update

Ulster star McNabney suffers ACL injury ahead of Ireland's summer tour

Munster’s Brian Gleeson replaces him in the squad as a training player.
12.58pm, 19 Jun 2025

ULSTER’S JAMES MCNABNEY has suffered an ACL injury in training ahead of Ireland’s two-Test summer tour against Georgia and Portugal.

The IRFU announced the news in a squad update this afternoon, while Ulster confirmed that the 22-year-old back row had undergone surgery.

It’s a big blow for the northern province as the 2025/26 season looms.

McNabney was included in Paul O’Connell’s Ireland squad as one of the additional training players, but he has been replaced by Munster’s Brian Gleeson.

Gleeson’s Munster team-mate Diarmuid Kilgallen will also train with the squad, as Calvin Nash nurses an ankle injury which will limit his on-field participation this week.

Ireland will train at the IRFU High Performance Centre today and next week before departing for Tbilisi on Wednesday, 2 July.

They face Georgia at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on Saturday, 5 July, before playing Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday, 12 July.

Ireland Men’s Squad – Summer Tour 2025

Player/Club/Province/Caps

Forwards (18)

  • Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*
  • Jack Aungier (Lansdowne/Connacht)*
  • Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(27)
  • Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(2)
  • Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(6)
  • Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)(2)
  • Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(2)
  • Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1)
  • Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster)*
  • Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(4)
  • Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*
  • Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)*
  • Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)*
  • Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(16)
  • Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)
  • Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)*
  • Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(2)
  • Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

Backs (14)

  • Shayne Bolton (Connacht)*
  • Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(captain)(18)
  • Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(24)
  • Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)*
  • Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(8)
  • Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)*
  • Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(19)
  • Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*
  • Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(10)
  • Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8)
  • Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)*
  • Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(7)
  • Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(8)
  • Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(38)

Training panellists

  • Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)*
  • Diarmuid Kilgallen (Garryowen/Munster)*
  • Evan O’Connell (Young Munster/Munster)*
  • Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)*
  • Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*

*denotes uncapped

