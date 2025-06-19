The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ulster star McNabney suffers ACL injury ahead of Ireland's summer tour
ULSTER’S JAMES MCNABNEY has suffered an ACL injury in training ahead of Ireland’s two-Test summer tour against Georgia and Portugal.
The IRFU announced the news in a squad update this afternoon, while Ulster confirmed that the 22-year-old back row had undergone surgery.
It’s a big blow for the northern province as the 2025/26 season looms.
McNabney was included in Paul O’Connell’s Ireland squad as one of the additional training players, but he has been replaced by Munster’s Brian Gleeson.
Gleeson’s Munster team-mate Diarmuid Kilgallen will also train with the squad, as Calvin Nash nurses an ankle injury which will limit his on-field participation this week.
Ireland will train at the IRFU High Performance Centre today and next week before departing for Tbilisi on Wednesday, 2 July.
They face Georgia at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on Saturday, 5 July, before playing Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday, 12 July.
Ireland Men’s Squad – Summer Tour 2025
Player/Club/Province/Caps
Forwards (18)
Backs (14)
Training panellists
*denotes uncapped
Rugby squad update