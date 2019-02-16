Cork 17-year-old James Power scores first-round stoppage in third pro fight

From L to R: Cutman Andy O'Neill, light-heavyweight debutant Robbie Burke, trainer Declan Geraghty Sr, the bill's referee, James Power and Declan Geraghty. Power, Geraghty and Burke were all victorious on Saturday.

From L to R: Cutman Andy O'Neill, light-heavyweight debutant Robbie Burke, trainer Declan Geraghty Sr, the bill's referee, James Power and Declan Geraghty. Power, Geraghty and Burke were all victorious on Saturday.

JAMES POWER MADE it three from three in the punch-for-pay ranks and continued his 100% knockout ratio as he blew away a local opponent in the Hungarian city of Eger on Saturday evening.

Power, Ireland’s youngest professional fighter at 17, flew into Budapest on Friday for a fight which only came to fruition while he was sitting his pre-Leaving Cert exams at Coachford College earlier this week. He will return to school on Monday.

The Dripsey man, now 3-0 with three KOs, remains too young to obtain a Boxing Union of Ireland fighter’s licence.

Power had previously amassed two stoppage wins in Tijuana, Mexico, where he was permitted to fight by the local commission. He is expected to make his Irish debut sometime after he faces a few stern tests on the academic front in June.

The popular teenager is currently advised by Assassin Boxing, who yesterday announced a bumper Irish-title show in collaboration with competitors Boxing Ireland which will air live on TG4 on 30 March.

Power can’t formalise his deal with Assassin until he turns 18 in April.

James Power is 3-0 with three KOs in the professional lightweight ranks.

On the same bill in Eger, Dublin’s Declan Geraghty saw off a Hungarian journeyman in a four-rounder as he began his comeback trail following a stoppage defeat to nemesis Jono Carroll last year. Carroll faces Tevin Farmer for the IBF World super-featherweight title in Philadelphia on St Patrick’s weekend.

Joining Power and Geraghty on the bill was Glasnevin debutant Robbie Burke, who earned a stoppage win as a professional only a week to the day since narrowly exiting the Irish Senior Elite Championships at the quarter-final stage.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: