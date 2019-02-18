This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch Cork 17-year-old James Power score a first-round stoppage in this third pro fight

The Coachford College Leaving Cert student earned a third straight stoppage win in Eger, Hungary, on Saturday.

By Gavan Casey Monday 18 Feb 2019, 10:04 AM
1 hour ago 1,015 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4498946

Untitled Coachford College student James Power is 3-0(3KOs) as a professional boxer. Source: James Power (@power131_ on Instagram)

JAMES POWER SPENT the bones of last week sitting his Leaving Cert mocks, or ‘pres’ as they’re known by his generation in his native Cork, but his weekend varied largely from the typical sixth-year student.

Power, 17, is Ireland’s youngest professional boxer and on Friday he jetted off to Budapest to take to the scales in the nearby Hungarian city of Eger ahead of his third professional fight.

Clearly, the toils of studying for the Leaving haven’t yet driven him to comfort food: the Coachford College student weighed in half a pound under the lightweight limit of 135 pounds despite only learning of the fight a couple of days prior.

His midterm break kicked off in earnest at the Sporthall in Eger, where on Saturday afternoon he took only 64 seconds to pick up his third stoppage win in as many fights as a pro.

Power swarmed local opponent Gabor Gavaller from first bell, firing off a series of hooks before the 25-year-old was saved by referee Bulcsu Gabris as he crumpled to the canvas.

Power is now 3-0, with all of his wins quick, having previously amassed two stoppage wins in Tijuana, Mexico.

“I got him out of there nice and quick,” he said. “These Hungarians have never encountered an Irish-Mexican hybrid before. If you combine that with a rock-solid team in the corner and a set of drawn-on abs, then they were basically screwed before it even started!

“On a serious note, I felt much calmer, much more at home in there this time. I’m hitting hard, I know that. I’ve gained some more experience from this trip. So, all in all, I had a great time.”

The Dripsey native will only be able to obtain a Boxing Union of Ireland fighter’s licence when he turns 18 in April, hence why he has thus far campaigned solely away from home in the punch-for-pay ranks.

Power, who is advised by veteran cutman Andy O’Neill and Assassin Boxing, and trained by Declan Geraghty Sr, is expected to make his Irish debut sometime after he sits the Leaving Cert in June.

On the same gym card in Eger, Declan Geraghty (Jr) returned to winning ways following last year’s stoppage defeat to arch nemesis Jono Carroll, while surprise Glasnevin debutant Robbie Burke earned a stoppage win as a professional only a week to the day since narrowly exiting the Irish Senior Elite Championships at the quarter-final stage.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

