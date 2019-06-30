This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland goalkeeper Talbot among seven re-signed by Bohs for 2020

Influential midfield trio Danny Mandroiu, Conor Levingston and Keith Buckley all put pen to paper on extended deals at Daylmount.

By Cian Roche Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,621 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4704068
Bohemians goalkeeper, James Talbot.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Bohemians goalkeeper, James Talbot.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

HIGHLY-RATED GOALKEEPER James Talbot is among seven first-team players to sign contract extensions at Bohemians this afternoon keeping them at the club for the 2020 season.

The former Sunderland netminder became Keith Long’s number one this season following the retirement of Shane Supple at the end of last term and has quickly established himself as one of the league’s outstanding talents.

The 22-year-old’s performances in the opening three months of the season earned him a call-up to Mick McCarthy’s Ireland squad for games against Denmark and Gibraltar.

“James has come in with a lot of pressure on him and has be huge for us this season right from the start,” said Bohs boss Keith Long.

His performances have earned him deserved recognition with being called up to the Ireland squad last month and he is already a hugely popular person at the club.

Influential midfield partnership Conor Levingston and vice-captain Keith Buckley have also signed new deals with the Dalymount club, as has the free-scoring Danny Mandroiu.

unnamed Bohs have been busy resigning players for the 2020 season.

Two goals in this month’s Dublin Derby victory over Shamrock Rovers – including a 30-yard screamer – has made him the club’s stand-out performer this season.

What can you say about [Mandroiu] that hasn’t already been said? He is an absolute joy to watch. Excellent on the ball, fantastic technical ability,” Long added.

Danny Grant and James Finnerty also sign new deals, as well as academy product Ross Tierney – who signs his first professional contract.

The teenager has shown promise this year in his limited time as a first-team player, impressing against Cork City in Bohs’ EA Sports Cup quarter-final clash at Dalymount.

“Ross Tierney is signing his first professional contract and he is a prospect I really rate.

“He’s come through from being at St Kevin’s since he was a young boy right through the Bohs-SKB League of Ireland teams and has already started to make an impact for the first team.”

