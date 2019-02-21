World-title challenger Tennyson added to TG4 Irish-title bill on 30 March

RECENT WORLD-TITLE CHALLENGER James Tennyson has been added to Boxing Ireland and Assassin Boxing’s Irish-title doubleheader card which will air live on TG4 on 30 March.

The concrete-fisted Belfast man has won Commonwealth and European titles but fell short when he challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF World super-featherweight title at the Boston Garden last October.

Tennyson has since returned to action with a first-round blowout stoppage at Ulster Hall in his hometown.

The Mark Dunlop-promoted 25-year-old has won 23 of 26 fights, 19 by stoppage, and will continue his rebuild back towards world-title contention on Clash of the Titans next month. Tennyson will fight an as-of-yet unnamed opponent in what is currently scheduled to be a 12-rounder.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



We are delighted to announce that Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Champion, James Tennyson will fight on March 30th at The National Stadium.



‘Clash of The Titans’ also features Eric Donovan vs. Stephen McAfee & Victor Rabei vs. Jake Hanney. pic.twitter.com/646bklWsqb — AssassinPromotions (@AssassinBoxing) February 21, 2019

The bill will be topped by Eric Donovan’s BUI Irish featherweight title clash with Stephen McAfee, while Victor Rabei and Jake Hanney will square off for the equivalent belt at light-welter.

Clash of the Titans features seven Irish derbies in total, with Allan Phelan and Aidan Metcalfe due to square off for the BUI Celtic featherweight title, the winner of which will be in line to face Donovan or McAfee for national honours later this year.

Navan’s Chris ‘Ginja Ninja’ Blaney has also been added to the card.

Tickets for the event are available through the boxers involved as well as Ticketmaster.

