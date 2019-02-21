This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World-title challenger Tennyson added to TG4 Irish-title bill on 30 March

The 25-year-old Belfast banger joins the Eric Donovan-headlined bill, a collaboration between competitors Boxing Ireland and Assassin.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 9:25 PM
46 minutes ago 633 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4506822
James Tennyson in action against Tevin Farmer at TD Garden, Boston.
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
James Tennyson in action against Tevin Farmer at TD Garden, Boston.
James Tennyson in action against Tevin Farmer at TD Garden, Boston.
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

RECENT WORLD-TITLE CHALLENGER James Tennyson has been added to Boxing Ireland and Assassin Boxing’s Irish-title doubleheader card which will air live on TG4 on 30 March.

The concrete-fisted Belfast man has won Commonwealth and European titles but fell short when he challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF World super-featherweight title at the Boston Garden last October.

Tennyson has since returned to action with a first-round blowout stoppage at Ulster Hall in his hometown.

The Mark Dunlop-promoted 25-year-old has won 23 of 26 fights, 19 by stoppage, and will continue his rebuild back towards world-title contention on Clash of the Titans next month. Tennyson will fight an as-of-yet unnamed opponent in what is currently scheduled to be a 12-rounder.

The bill will be topped by Eric Donovan’s BUI Irish featherweight title clash with Stephen McAfee, while Victor Rabei and Jake Hanney will square off for the equivalent belt at light-welter.

Clash of the Titans features seven Irish derbies in total, with Allan Phelan and Aidan Metcalfe due to square off for the BUI Celtic featherweight title, the winner of which will be in line to face Donovan or McAfee for national honours later this year.

Navan’s Chris ‘Ginja Ninja’ Blaney has also been added to the card.

Tickets for the event are available through the boxers involved as well as Ticketmaster.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Eric Donovan to headline in title fight on bumper night of Irish boxing live on TG4

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    ITALY
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    FOOTBALL
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    10-man Celtic crash out of Europe against Valencia
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    LIVERPOOL
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Bayern boss says player faked cramps during Liverpool draw
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie