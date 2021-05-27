BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 27 May 2021
Advertisement

Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorer announces retirement

James Vaughan is hanging up his boots following a succession of injuries.

By Press Association Thursday 27 May 2021, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,147 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5450287
Vaughan pictured during his time with Sunderland.
Image: PA
Vaughan pictured during his time with Sunderland.
Vaughan pictured during his time with Sunderland.
Image: PA

TRANMERE STRIKER JAMES Vaughan has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

Birmingham-born Vaughan, who became the youngest man to score a Premier League goal when he registered for Everton against Crystal Palace at the age of 16 years and 271 days in April 2005, has decided to call it a day after a succession of injuries.

He told the League Two club’s official website: “I think you get to a point when mentally and physically you know it’s time.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few months now and after the recent injuries, it just feels like now is the right time to move on to the next chapter of my life.

“It was a really difficult decision to make. Coming to Tranmere was perfect for me at this stage of my career and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The club, the fans and everyone around the place has treated me incredibly. The hardest part about retiring was knowing I wouldn’t be playing for Tranmere next season.”

Vaughan, who scored 22 times in all competitions for Rovers last season, emerged from the ranks at Everton before making a £2.5million switch to Norwich in May 2011, and has also had spells at Huddersfield, Birmingham, Bury, Sunderland, Wigan and Bradford.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In total, he has more than 400 career appearances and 120 goals to his name.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie