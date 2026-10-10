After ACL injuries and setbacks, Finn and Mustaki share special moments in Astana

WHEN JAMIE FINN saw the ball hit the back of the net for her first international goal, she clenched her fists, let out a roar and ran.

She ran into the arms of Chloe Mustaki, who had greeted the header in celebration herself and bolted straight for Finn. The pair embraced for a moment with knowing pats on the back and head, before others joined the party.

Earlier in the game, Finn was first on the scene after Mustaki scored her first senior goal in green.

In Ireland’s 8-0 drubbing of Kazakhstan in which each goal celebration was scaled back more than the last, these were two special moments.

Every Irish player got involved, and the whole bench stood up, with a shared admiration and respect for everything Finn and Mustaki have been through.

Both have battled back from horrific ACL injuries and other setbacks in recent years, with opportunities hard come by at times for the former Shelbourne teammates.

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But they both played key roles in Friday’s World Cup play-off semi-final first leg in Astana.

Perhaps little can be read into a mismatch like this, but these moments of personal success will be fondly remembered. The love on social media afterwards spoke volumes.

Chloe Mustaki embraces Jamie Finn. ©INPHO ©INPHO

While Mustaki has established herself as a key player under Carla Ward, starting every game since last summer, Finn got the nod from the off for the first time in her tenure.

In the absence of Denise O’Sullivan (rested), Marissa Sheva (suspended) and Jess Ziu (injured), the 28-year-old midfielder made her first start since December 2023, a Nations League win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.

It was her maiden appearance in green this year, after a positive opening to the season with new club Burnley – and she took her chance, turning in a solid performance on her 23rd cap.

“I can’t wipe the smile off my face,” Finn told RTÉ afterwards.

“My first 90 minutes in what, three years, so I was really proud. I just wanted to soak it all in tonight. Obviously to get a goal for my country, I’m immensely proud.

“I’ve been through a lot in this green jersey, I was never going to shy away from that, I was always going to come back. ACL injury, everything, but that’s behind me now. I’m looking forward, playing regularly with my club, all I can do is put myself in the mix. I’m very, very proud to play for Ireland, I think everyone knows that about me. The aim is to qualify for the World Cup, and fingers crossed we do that.”

Team first, but there’s an element of personal redemption too: Finn was somewhat of a shock omission from the 2023 World Cup squad, travelling to Australia as a training player. Having previously been a regular starter, playing the entire play-off against Scotland at Hampden Park – four years ago on Sunday – the Dubliner fell down Vera Pauw’s pecking order and missed out on selection.

Mustaki did make the 23-strong squad, but didn’t play a minute at Ireland’s first-ever major tournament. “It was amazing to make that plane but I never set foot on the pitch,” as she recently pointed out, “so to be able to go this time and play a part would mean a lot to me.”



Should Ireland qualify – a play-off final against Belgium or Poland looms after Tuesday’s second leg formality in Cork – that is a certainty. Mustaki is now a mainstay, and her stock rose even further with a Player of the Match performance on her 20th cap.

The Ireland XI that played Kazakhstan. ©INPHO ©INPHO

The Nottingham Forest defender “was a bit nervous stepping into Katie McCabe’s shoes,” shifting to left-wing back from her regular central station with the captain suspended. A goal and three assists indicate a job very well done.

“Funny enough, I scored two or three in training (on Thursday) exactly from that position,” the 31-year-old smiled afterwards. “As long as I’m on the pitch I don’t really mind, but it’s quite nice (to score).”

Mustaki can attest for that, perhaps more than anyone. She had to wait until the age of 26 for her Ireland senior debut, overcoming cancer as a teenager, and then an ACL injury on the eve of a potential first cap in Match 2020.

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Her return from knee surgery was hugely challenging, with other setbacks along the way – similar to Finn, who also sustained the dreaded injury in Ireland training the day before a game, against Italy in February 2024.

They’ve both shown huge resilience and patience to battle back and carve out a career in professional football, from Shels to WSL 2. The parallels are plentiful, and the pair scoring their first international goals on the same night was special.

Shanade Hopcroft also opened her account on her debut, while there were other big performances in Astana, but Ward was keen to highlight two Irish stalwarts – who, in different circumstances, would have many more goals and caps.

“Jamie and Chloe, they’ve both had very different journeys and they’ve had difficult times. The whole bench stood up for them when they scored, those two. Delighted for them.”

And so say all of us.

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