Jamie George is joining the Lions in Australia. Billy Stickland/INPHO
England's Jamie George called up to the Lions squad

The 34-year-old comes in after an injury for Luke Cowan-Dickie.
4.04pm, 12 Jul 2025
Murray Kinsella Reports from Adelaide

ANDY FARRELL HAS called England hooker Jamie George into his Lions squad in Australia.

George will join Farrell’s group following a head injury to hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie in today’s win over the AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.

34-year-old George, who trained with the Lions before their departure for Australia, has been withdrawn from England’s upcoming game against Argentina in San Juan.

He will join the Lions in Brisbane next week ahead of their first Test against the Wallabies. Cowan-Dickie will remain with the Lions squad as he recovers from his head injury.

This is George’s third time being a Lion, having toured with the side in 2017 and 2021.

George trained with Farrell’s men in Portugal and Dublin before they left for Australia.

 

