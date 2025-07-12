England's Jamie George called up to the Lions squad

ANDY FARRELL HAS called England hooker Jamie George into his Lions squad in Australia.

George will join Farrell’s group following a head injury to hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie in today’s win over the AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.

34-year-old George, who trained with the Lions before their departure for Australia, has been withdrawn from England’s upcoming game against Argentina in San Juan.

He will join the Lions in Brisbane next week ahead of their first Test against the Wallabies. Cowan-Dickie will remain with the Lions squad as he recovers from his head injury.

This is George’s third time being a Lion, having toured with the side in 2017 and 2021.

George trained with Farrell’s men in Portugal and Dublin before they left for Australia.