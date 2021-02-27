Jamie McGrath scores late winner to hit double figures for the season

ST MIRREN TOOK a sizeable step towards claiming a place in the Scottish Premiership’s top six with a 1-0 home victory over Ross County.

Former Ireland U21 international Jamie McGrath stroked home a penalty nine minutes from time to take Jim Goodwin’s men four points clear of seventh-placed Dundee United.

County, who struck the crossbar twice, remain in 10th place, just a point ahead of Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off berth.

It was a 10th goal of the season in all competitions for McGrath, the 24-year-old midfielder who joined St Mirren from Dundalk just over a year ago.