Dublin: 7°C Saturday 27 February 2021
Jamie McGrath scores late winner to hit double figures for the season

St Mirren are now four points clear of Dundee United in their bid for a top-half finish.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 8:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,490 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5367834
St Mirren's Jamie McGrath (file pic).
Image: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire/PA Images

ST MIRREN TOOK a sizeable step towards claiming a place in the Scottish Premiership’s top six with a 1-0 home victory over Ross County.

Former Ireland U21 international Jamie McGrath stroked home a penalty nine minutes from time to take Jim Goodwin’s men four points clear of seventh-placed Dundee United.

County, who struck the crossbar twice, remain in 10th place, just a point ahead of Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off berth.

It was a 10th goal of the season in all competitions for McGrath, the 24-year-old midfielder who joined St Mirren from Dundalk just over a year ago.

