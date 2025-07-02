Bayer Leverkusken complete signing of Liverpool defender Quansah

BAYER LEVERKUSEN HAVE completed the signing of Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah in a £35 million (€40 million) deal.

The Bundesliga side will pay £30 million (€34 million) up front for the 22-year-old centre-back, who started last season alongside Virgil van Dijk against Ipswich but was substituted at half-time and never regained his regular starting place.

Liverpool are also understood to have inserted a buy-back option into the deal for their academy graduate, who joined the club as a five-year-old.

A statement on the Reds’ official website read: “Jarell Quansah has completed a transfer from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen.

“Everybody at LFC would like to thank Jarell for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future.”

The Warrington-born England Under-21 international, who made his debut in 2023 and went on to make 58 appearances, leaves Anfield as a Premier League champion and Carabao Cup winner.

Leverkusen welcomed Quansah with a message on their official X account which read: “Liv to Lev. Welcome to Bayer 04, Jarell Quansah!”

Liverpool have also reportedly rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Colombia forward Luis Diaz.

The PA news agency understands the Premier League champions have no intention of selling the 28-year-old, who played a key role in Liverpool’s title success last term.

Bayern are the second club to have registered an interest in Diaz this summer, with Barcelona having already been rebuffed.

Diaz, who joined Liverpool from Porto in 2022, has two years left on his contract.