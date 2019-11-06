Connacht captain Jarrad Butler commits to province with new deal

CONNACHT SKIPPER Jarrad Butler has signed a contract extension with the province, keeping him at the Sportsground until 2022.

It’s another boost for Andy Friend after yesterday’s confirmation that Tiernan O’Halloran, Sean O’Brien and Tom Farrell have all agreed new deals in Galway.

“I am delighted to commit my future to Connacht for a further two seasons,” said 28-year-old Butler.

“We have some real leaders within our squad, and I was hugely honoured to take over the role of captain last season.