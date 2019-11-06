This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler commits to province with new deal

It’s more positive news for the western province.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 10:56 AM
20 minutes ago 450 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4881175
Butler 'delighted' to agree deal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Butler 'delighted' to agree deal.
Butler 'delighted' to agree deal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT SKIPPER Jarrad Butler has signed a contract extension with the province, keeping him at the Sportsground until 2022.

It’s another boost for Andy Friend after yesterday’s confirmation that  Tiernan O’Halloran, Sean O’Brien and Tom Farrell have all agreed new deals in Galway.

“I am delighted to commit my future to Connacht for a further two seasons,” said 28-year-old Butler.

“We have some real leaders within our squad, and I was hugely honoured to take over the role of captain last season.

“There is a real sense of ambition within the player group which extends right throughout the staff and supporters of the province.

“I am really looking forward to the seasons ahead in a Connacht jersey.”

That Australian joined Connacht from the Brumbies ahead of the 2017/18 season and was voted the Connacht Rugby Players’ Player of the year in his first season at the Sportsground.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie