'With this sort of season I have matured a lot' - Knight's development not stymied by Derby dysfunction

JASON KNIGHT IS only 21 but has already had more experience of football’s jagged edges than many grizzled pros have experienced in their careers.

Knight has already played more than 100 times for Derby County, a club mired in financial dysfunction. Plunged into administration, the club were last season hit with a 21-point deduction, which ultimately sealed their relegation to League One. Theirs was a mightily brave effort, mind: without the points penalty, Derby would have finished 17th and stayed up comfortably.

“With this sort of season I have matured a lot”, says Knight. “I had a couple of niggles towards the start of the season and I have grown, as a person as well as a footballer, and hopefully that will only stand me in good stead.”

The season played out in the shadow of a torturous takeover process involving American businessman Chris Kirchner, with the club’s liquidation a legitimate concern if a deal could not be agreed.

“It’s been difficult”, he says. “I think more so for the fans and the people around the city, it’s been really difficult. For us as players, all we could focus on was the playing aspect of it and the people higher up needed to sort that out. It’s been difficult. Everyone has sort of known that but I think we’ve come together a lot as a group of players and staff and as a club and I think there’s been positives to take out of the season.

Jason Knight applauds the Derby support. Source: PA

“I know it didn’t end up the way we wanted it to or anyone wanted it to but there’s always positives and I’m looking forward to next season.”

Now the club’s fans can begin to bathe in relief: the Kirchner takeover is nearing completion and Derby are unlikely to be hit with another points deduction next season.

Manager Wayne Rooney is expected to remain in situ, from whom Knight has learned the qualities of perseverance.

“His grit and determination, the situation that’s gone on, he has been a real calm head in a real tough situation. He showed a lot of calm in tough moments and that was reflected in the squad and some performances. I think I picked up a lot of things, he showed a real good character this year.”

As to whether Knight will still be working under Rooney next season remains to be seen.

He has a year remaining on his contract at the club and he wasn’t drawn into speculating on the future when speaking to the Irish media ahead of departure for Armenia, and the opening game of the 2022 Nations League campaign.

“I’ve still got another year at Derby so at the moment I’m still there”, he replied when asked of his plans for next season, and was then asked if he believes he can rise to the Premier League.

“Whenever I step out there I always mix it with anyone. If that offer comes in, it’s something you have always dreamt of, playing in the Premier League, at the highest level but at the moment I am still a Derby player and that’s something I need to try and get towards.”

Conversations with Rooney throughout the season focused on improving Knight’s end-product. His return of two goals and three assists in the Championship last season could be a lot better in his words, though mitigation is found in the fact he was Rooney’s Swiss Army Knife last year, playing at right-back, defensive midfield, on both wings, to the left of a front three and as a central attacking midfielder at different stages of the season.

Knight has also been deployed in different roles by Stephen Kenny but had his biggest impact off the bench away to Luxembourg in November, turning the game by winning the free-kick from which Ireland scored their first goal and then setting up the two goals that followed.

“They’re all very important games and I think I had a good impact in that game but that’s something I need to continue doing: add more assists, add more goals, and that’s something I’ve got to try to do in this coming campaign.”