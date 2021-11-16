Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

‘Loads more in locker’ – Jason Knight sees better times for Ireland and himself

The 20-year-old had a hand in all three goals in Luxembourg.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 9:55 AM
22 minutes ago 426 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5602937

JASON KNIGHT IS convinced there is more to come from both himself and the Republic of Ireland after playing a key role in a satisfying end to a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 20-year-old Derby midfielder made a stunning impact after coming off the bench against Luxembourg on Sunday evening, playing a role in all three goals as Ireland signed off from their Group A campaign with a 3-0 victory.

The Republic’s hopes of making it to Qatar next year were effectively over after they lost their first three games in the group, including an embarrassing 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg, but Stephen Kenny’s new-look squad recovered to finish third behind Serbia and Portugal to suggest there are better times ahead.

2.63734830 Republic of Ireland signed off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Luxembourg. Source: (John Walton/PA)

Asked if there is more to come from him, Knight said: “Definitely, not just from me, from everybody. There is loads more in the locker and it is down to me to show that.

“It is just consistency. We have seen progression as we have gone through the campaign. I think it is just about keeping that going and bringing that forward and trying to get the best out of the squad that we can.

“The lads have been really, really good, especially in the last couple of camps. That is what you want as a competitive nation. You want to be really, really competitive within the squad as well, and I think we have that at the moment.”

Ireland could be forgiven for wondering what might have been had they managed to hang on to the leads they took in both Serbia and Portugal before losing narrowly, although Knight insists there is no point in doing so.

He said: “You might say that, but I don’t think we can look back on that. We just want to look forward.

“We have had a really good last four or five months and we just want to keep progressing into the March camp now.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Knight has been promoted to the senior team by his former Under-21s manager Kenny and he, along with the likes of keeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Andrew Omobamidele, has made the step up look more than comfortable.

He said: “It might look that way, but I think that has been down to the fact that a lot of senior players have been really, really good to us, obviously the staff as well.

“But the senior players have done their best to try to integrate us as well and look after us in that sense.” 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie