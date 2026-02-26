The youth soccer prodigy who could unlock Donegal after battling back from two hip surgeries

IN THE AFTERMATH of Donegal’s fourth league win in a row last weekend, manager Jim McGuinness was asked about man of the match, Jason McGee.

The Cloughaneely native had just scored four points from play to help earn a four-point win over Armagh, and preserve Donegal’s unbeaten run in Division 1.

But McGuinness didn’t discuss his in-game stats. He wanted to talk about McGee’s punishing battle with his body, and what he’s doing to win the fight.

“Jason’s had a really tough road. He’s got two major operations on his hips. He hasn’t been able to train injury-free for three years.

“This is the very first time in maybe four seasons he’s been in a position to actually enjoy his football. He’s not where he needs to be, he’s still building fitness.

“We’re hoping we can get him through the gears physically and all the way through to championship. And that he’ll be a big asset to us as well.”

McGee made his senior debut in 2017, and has struggled with injuries for almost a decade. His unenviable list includes groin and back issues, but his hip has been particularly problematic. In a 2018 league game against Kerry, McGee came on to replace Leo McLoone in the closing stages only to be forced off just a few minutes later after taking a hard fall onto his hip.

The problem resurfaced again in 2019, coming off after just 10 minutes when Donegal lost out to Mayo in the now defunct Super 8s competition.

Advertisement

The first of those aforementioned hip surgeries took place that year, and the second procedure followed in 2024 after Donegal’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway. McGee started that game at midfield and was replaced by Hugh McFadden after 59 minutes.

After not featuring in last year’s league campaign, he made substitute appearances throughout the championship. He scored a point in the Ulster final as Donegal edged out an extra-time thriller with Armagh to secure back-to-back titles.

He was deployed again off the bench against Mayo in the final round of the All-Ireland series before starting in Donegal’s 2-22 to 0-12 win over Louth to book their place in the quarter-finals. McGee partnered up with Michael Langan in midfield that day and was withdrawn at half-time for Hugh McFadden.

He slipped back into the substitute role for the remainder of Donegal’s campaign, including a second-half introduction in the All-Ireland final for an injured Ryan McHugh. McGee made an impact around midfield, particularly at kickout time.

One such example on 47 minutes saw him intercept a Kerry kickout to launch a counter attack. Shane O’Donnell completed the sequence with a point to leave Donegal trailing by five points at 0-21 to 0-16.

In the 53rd minute, McGee made another clean grab from Shaun Patton’s kickout to get Donegal motoring. He picked up another possession in that move to earn a tap-over free which brought the deficit down to four.

McGee gave his side a spark, but Kerry were the superior outfit and deservedly left Croke Park with the Sam Maguire.

McGee after coming on in last year's All-Ireland final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The light appears to be creeping in for McGee now. He played in all of Donegal’s McKenna Cup games this year and his body remains intact after four rounds of Division 1 football.

“I’m nursing myself back to health,” McGee said when he spoke to the media after Donegal’s league win over Dublin in January. He also pointed to the match exposure he has been able to bank with Monaghan side Corduff, who he joined in 2025.

“I hadn’t started a league campaign in a long time. It’s good for the head as well, it gives you confidence. I worked very closely with the medical team, and thankfully, they got me in good shape.

“That base is very important to me and it’s probably something I’ve missed out on for the last two, maybe three years.”

Standing strong at 6 ft 5”, the talk around Donegal is that McGee is one of their most important players. And could be the key to completing their All-Ireland mission.

Jason McGee and Niall O'Donnell lifting the trophy after captaining Donegal to the Ulster minor title in 2016. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

He’s been a talent of note since his underage days when he was joint-captain of the Donegal minors alongside Niall O’Donnell in 2016.

Peadar Mogan, another key member of the current Donegal senior team, was also part of that outfit, along with goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany who impressed against Armagh last weekend. His penalty save from Oisín Conaty’s attempt in the closing minutes was a crucial act in sealing the win.

O’Donnell and McGee skippered the county to a minor Ulster title in 2016 before losing the All-Ireland semi-final to Galway.

It was during that time of his life that McGee was also flourishing in soccer. He was making inroads at both club and international level. McGee played on an U18 team that was captained by current Donegal forward Dáire Ó Baoill for a game against Wales in 2015.

But in an interview with Donegal News, a young McGee said he wanted to prioritise his GAA commitments in 2016.

“Last year I missed the whole league campaign as I was playing soccer. I played with Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps and enjoyed it. Gaelic, at this time of year especially, is much more important to me. We’ll see how far we can get.”

Those soccer skills proved crucial for McGee in the 2024 Ulster final which was decided by a penalty shootout. McGee swept his effort into the bottom corner as Donegal prevailed 6-5 against Armagh.

In a further demonstration of his versatility, McGee has also attracted interest from the AFL in the past. Alongside his Donegal teammate Eoghan Bán Gallagher, he went for a trial with the Brisbane Lions in 2017.

Related Reads 'Enjoy him while we have him' - Higgins on Mayo's AFL-bound rising star 'Not good enough' – Roscommon frustrated over late venue change for LGFA league game Mayo hopeful to have AFL-bound McDonald for 2026 championship after dream debut

McGee was wearing the number 14 jersey against Armagh last Sunday but he was spotted in a much deeper role throughout the game. And if he can continue to avoid injury, that’s where he can be most effective for Donegal.

His four points showcased the accuracy in his boot particularly his third point in the 52nd minute when he gathered a pop pass from Michael Langan before allowing the wind to guide his shot between the posts.

📺 WATCH: FULL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS 🎦



Another win on the road for Donegal in Div 1 of the Allianz Football League 🟢🟡@Armagh_GAA 0-19@officialdonegal 1-20#AllianzLeagues #ARMvDON



Watch the best of the action here 👇⏬👇 pic.twitter.com/el0J2ixGvl — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 22, 2026

(Skip to 2.22 for McGee’s point)

Another challenge awaits this Sunday afternoon when Galway come to Ballyshannon, hoping to get a result that will keep them out of relegation danger.

It’s just what McGee needs to strengthen his body for the long road ahead.

“It’s nice to try myself out in a different position and try to get around the pitch as much as I can,” McGee told TG4 after accepting his man of the match award against Armagh.

“At this time of the year, it’s all about getting minutes under the belt and getting the body conditioned. We’re happy with how we’re going at the minute.”

*****