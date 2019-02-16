19-year-old Waterford-born midfielder makes the bench as Brighton bid for FA Cup quarter-final spot

🔢 Here's how Albion line up for this afternoon's game with @dcfcofficial.



PROMISING TEENAGER Jayson Molumby has been included on the bench for Brighton’s fifth-round FA Cup clash against Derby at the Amex Stadium today.

The 19-year-old Waterford native, who has been capped by Ireland on several occasions in various underage teams, could be handed a chance to help Chris Hughton’s side reach the competition’s quarter finals.

Molumby, who signed his first professional contract with the club in August 2016 and has impressed for their U23 side, has yet to make a senior appearance in this campaign though he did represent the Seagulls twice in the EFL Cup last season.

Wanna thank @odmorris1 and Michaela for there efforts the last 15 months to get me back on the pitch unbelievable feeling to get 45 minutes under my belt and great win from the boys ⚽️😄 @OfficialBHAFC https://t.co/CAAzDpQQyK — Jayson Molumby (@jay_molumby15) February 15, 2019

It is a boost for the midfielder, who has bad luck with injuries of late. He lined out for Brighton’s U23s on Friday amid a 1-0 win over Manchester City, returning after a 15-month absence caused by knee injury problems.

Back in August, Molumby tweeted: “New knee for my 19th birthday. Second op in under a year hopeful this one sorts the problem looking forward to getting back.”

He is not the only highly-rated Irish youngster on the books at the club, with Aaron Connolly — who joined League One outfit Luton on loan in January — also considered a player of great potential.

Meanwhile, Ireland international Richard Keogh starts for Derby today, with fellow Irish defender Shane Duffy part of the hosts’ starting XI.

