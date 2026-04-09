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Poll: Who do you think will win the 2026 Masters?
TODAY IS THE day.
The 90th Masters Tournament gets underway at Augusta National this afternoon.
Rory McIlroy sets out as the defending champion, having completed golf’s career grand slam with an emotional success last year.
2022 and 2024 champion Scottie Scheffler arrives as the pre-tournament favourite, while there are several other names in the mix to wear the green jacket on Sunday.
As we gear up for a rollercoaster few days, let us know who you think will reign supreme in the poll below — and feel free to offer further opinion in the comments section.
Enjoy!
Who do you think will win the 2026 Masters?
Poll Results:
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Call it Golf Have your say Poll