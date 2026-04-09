Poll: Who do you think will win the 2026 Masters?

TODAY IS THE day.

The 90th Masters Tournament gets underway at Augusta National this afternoon.

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Rory McIlroy sets out as the defending champion, having completed golf’s career grand slam with an emotional success last year.

2022 and 2024 champion Scottie Scheffler arrives as the pre-tournament favourite, while there are several other names in the mix to wear the green jacket on Sunday.

As we gear up for a rollercoaster few days, let us know who you think will reign supreme in the poll below — and feel free to offer further opinion in the comments section.

Enjoy!

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