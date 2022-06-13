Becoming Ireland's engine in midfield and enjoying newfound stability at club level

IRELAND’S JAYSON MOLUMBY praised his teammates after a much-improved display saw them beat Scotland 3-0 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was one of five changes to the starting XI and made a positive impression, having a hand in the third goal as he won the ball on the edge of the area in the build-up to Michael Obafemi’s stunning strike.

“I was delighted with the team’s performance first and foremost,” he said after earning his eighth start and 13th cap overall at senior level. “We are delighted to a man, there’s been a massive reaction.

“Armenia was nowhere near good enough, we acknowledged that, I think Ukraine was better. In the first 20 minutes against Ukraine, they couldn’t get out of their half and then the intensity died off a little bit.

“Tonight the intensity was there for 90 minutes, the commitment, the drive, the passion. It just clicked and obviously, the quality was there as well.

“Michael and Troy’s combination play was brilliant. The team fought for every single ball and that was probably the difference.

“We don’t want Scotland coming here and thinking they can walk all over us in the Aviva. Absolutely not. We have our own dreams and ambitions and we want to put it up to anybody.”

Pressed on why Ireland were so much better at the weekend than they had been in the previous two games, the Cappoquin native added: “The intensity, the passion, the commitment was there for everyone, the staff work tirelessly behind the scenes. It’s been a bit doom and gloom around the camp, but there are some amazing people behind the scenes, picking everyone up and making sure there are smiles on the lads’ faces so it is a credit to them as well.

“All of them. The masseuses, everyone, the chef, there are amazing people working behind the scenes who are incredible, keeping the good vibes around the place. It’s not easy you know, you’re away from your family and friends, but they’re amazing people.”

Having relied mainly on Jeff Hendrick and Josh Cullen in the two previous Nations League games, Ireland switched to a three-man midfield against the Scots and Molumby acknowledged having the additional body in there made a difference.

“They just realised maybe switch it up and go for an extra man to give us a bit more protection in midfield. With me and Knighty there, we were fully committed, a lot of energy between both of us and we went out there and caused havoc.”

Molumby, meanwhile, had a spell out of the team before making a return on Saturday. His last Ireland appearance before then was the 1-1 draw with Serbia, and his last start was the 1-1 against Azerbaijan in that same September window. Was it frustrating having to be patient amid the long wait for another chance?

“Look, the gaffer has been amazing for me. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, with the 21s [when he was manager] and calling me up and giving me an international debut. And then obviously I was coming in and the midfielders were playing well: Jeff, Josh, Conor, Browney, we got good results against Belgium and Portugal, so that obviously impacts that, you have to be patient. Everyone in the team will get their chance, there are four games in such a short space of time so you have to be ready. I was happy to get my chance today.”

He continued: “It is my game, to give 100%, sometimes I might overdo it. I am young still and trying to learn and not overstep the mark sometimes. But I never apologise for giving 100%.”

At club level, Molumby recently completed a permanent move from Brighton to West Brom, after a couple of seasons on the periphery of the Premier League club’s first team, with the prospect of regular senior football difficult to turn down.

The Irish youngster was delighted to resolve his future after an initial loan spell at the Baggies, even if it was an underwhelming season overall for Steve Bruce’s side, as they finished 10th in the Championship and failed to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“He’s a young player full of energy and passion and we see plenty of potential in him to grow and develop further,” Bruce said after his permanent signing was confirmed.

“He’s only 22 and he’s already played more than 75 games in the Championship.

“He’s managed to force himself into our XI recently and now his challenge is to stay there by continuing to show improvements in his game.”

“It was disappointing for the entire club,” Molumby said of the campaign in which he made 31 league appearances. “We have high expectations at West Brom, the first being at a Championship club that expects to achieve big things.

“Overall I thought I did decently. When I played, I did alright. You need a run of games and got that towards the end of the season. I started to feel that my performances showed that.

“I was happy with my end to the season but overall, as a club, we have to do better.”