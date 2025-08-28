'We were flying the Irish flag last night' - Grimsby crew celebrate famous win over Man United

GRIMSBY TOWN’S JAZE Kabia says he is still trying to process his side’s incredible victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The League Two outfit caused a major upset last night when they dumped the Premier League side out of the competition after a mammoth penalty shootout that ended 12-11 after a 2-2 draw.

Kabia, who was born in Cork, was one of two Irish players who scored twice for Grimsby in the shootout, converting the very first penalty to get his side off the mark. Meath native Darragh Burns nailed his two penalties while former Derry City defender Cameron McJannet was also on target for Grimsby during the shootout.

Former Ireland youth international Reece Staunton also featured for Grimsby, coming off the bench in the 79th minute to score in the shootout while Zak Gilsenan is also part of the club’s Irish contingent.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in with me, if I’m being honest,” Kabia told Off The Ball today. “I had to wake up this morning and check my phone to see if it was real.

“It probably took me about 25 minutes to get off the pitch. After the game, everyone just grabbed me and kissed me and said thank you and everything.

“To see them all so happy and really living in the moment. They were saying, ‘This is the best month of my lifetime supporting this football club, thank you for that.’ To be able to give back to them, people who spend their hard-earned money to come and watch us play, is really rewarding.”

Kabia explained that he knew he would not be starting the second round clash with United due to a hamstring injury, but was prepared to make a contribution if called upon.

After replacing Cameron Gardner in the 73rd minute, he stepped up to be Grimsby’s first penalty taker and shake off the disappointment of missing a penalty last weekend.

“I actually missed the penalty on Saturday against Accrington Stanley. I just said that I’d take the first penalty because I’m a penalty player. I wanted just to get us off on a good note. I was going to step up first and take the penalty, but I didn’t expect to go around twice.”

Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana managed to get a glove on Kabia’s first strike in the shootout, but the former League of Ireland player says he was confident there was enough power in the shot to rattle the net.

“I hit the ball well, and he was already on his way. So he was kind of just, like, leaving a trailing hand, and it never really would have had enough to keep it out, if I’m being honest.

“Stepping up the first time, I knew what I was doing. When I stepped up the second time, I was kind of thinking, ‘I’m just going to let him dictate where I go here.’ And I just waited for him to kind of make a movement, and then I went the other way. It was a bit strange. I’d never been in that situation before.”

Kabia went on to pay tribute to Burns who also provided an assist for Charles Vernam’s goal in the 22nd minute, as well as his two goals in the shootout. Burns was already at Grimsby when Kabia signed for the club in July.

“He scored so I’m delighted for him as well. We were flying the Irish flag last night. There’s quite a few of us in the squad. So it was brilliant.

“Darragh is a top player. He came last January. He didn’t really play too much, but since I’ve come in, he’s been electric. A lot of the boys have told me that he looks like a new player this season.

“He’s got a wonderful left foot. He’s unbelievable on the ball. When I was watching last night, I wasn’t really surprised because that’s what he’s capable of. That’s who you see every day in training.

“I just hope that he can continue that for the whole season.”

Darragh Burns said this result was “the stuff of dreams” when he spoke to Mariners TV after the game.

“I don’t think I can put it into words. We would have took your hand off after getting the penalties if you offered it to us before the game.

“All the credit goes down to the lads. They were unbelievable and I really think we deserved this tonight.”

The ex-League of Ireland star added that he has been a Man United fan since he was young, which added to the significance of the evening.

“That makes it a little bit more special to play against a team I’ve supported since I was a kid. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far here, the fans have been brilliant. The whole club deserves this night so I’m just buzzing for everyone.”