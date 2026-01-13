Jean Kleyn rejects new Munster contract as he agrees to join Gloucester

JEAN KLEYN IS leaving Munster at the end of this season after opting to join Gloucester.

The 42 understands the 2023 World Cup winner has agreed a three-year deal with the English club after rejecting the offer of a new contract at Thomond Park.

In a statement on the Munster website, Kleyn’s impact over 10 seasons was praised and he was hailed as “one of the province’s most successful overseas signings.”

A former Ireland international who later triumphed with South Africa on the world stage, Munster Rugby General Manager Ian Costello described him as “an exceptional character and represents everything that is good about Munster.

“JK has had an immeasurable impact on Munster Rugby both on and off the pitch since joining the province 10 years ago.

“A complete professional, JK is a hugely popular member of the squad and I know he will be hugely missed by the playing group and all of those who work with him on a daily basis.

“We will wish him and his family all the best and as a group we will be highly motivated to ensure this season is a successful and memorable one for JK and his family.”