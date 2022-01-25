Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
Advertisement

Middlesbrough interested in loan move for Jeff Hendrick

The Irish international has hardly played since Eddie Howe took charge.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,090 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5664519
Jeff Hendrick.
Image: PA
Jeff Hendrick.
Jeff Hendrick.
Image: PA

MIDDLESBROUGH ARE OPEN to offering Irish international Jeff Hendrick an escape route from Newcastle United. 

The42 understands that the Championship club are interested in taking Hendrick on loan until the end of the season, though any potential deal may hinge on Newcastle recruiting another midfielder before the end of the January transfer window. 

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Jesse Lingard of Manchester United, as they scramble to strengthen their squad amid a relegation battle and the dwindling days of the transfer window. 

Hendrick fell out of favour in the latter months of Steve Bruce’s reign but has hardly featured at all under Eddie Howe. The sum total of his first team action under the new manager has amounted to a meagre 13 minutes as a substitute in a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City. 

Hendrick’s only start for Newcastle this season has come in the EFL Cup, which contrasts sharply with his involvement at international level, where he has started six of Ireland’s last seven games. 

He has nonetheless travelled with the rest of the Newcastle squad to a winter training camp in Saudi Arabia. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Newcastle’s north-east rivals Middlesbrough have now emerged as a potential destination for Hendrick until the end of the season. Chris Wilder’s side have already taken Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton until the end of the season along with Folarin Balogun from Arsenal on a similar deal. They are currently hovering on the fringes of the play-off spots in the Championship, one place and two points from Huddersfield, but with a game in hand. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie