THE LAOIS HURLERS have added well known Galway duo Jeffrey Lynskey and Tony Óg Regan to the backroom team ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Lynskey is a successful manager who guided the Galway minors to three All Ireland titles and also managed the Galway U20s to the 2021 All-Ireland final. The Liam Mellows man will work under manager Tommy Fitzgerald as Coach Support/Selector.
Regan is a former star player with the Tribesmen who has built up a wealth of experience as a performance psychology coach. He previously worked with the Limerick hurlers when he came to replace Caroline Currid in 2019, and will be a Performance Coach with Laois.
Aidan Stakelum of Tipperary and Andrew Kavanagh from the Rathdowney-Errill club in Laois are also on board as Coach/Selectors. Paddy Quinlan will be the Strength & Conditioning Coach while Evan Dunne is the Lead Analyst and Joe Keane is the Goalkeeping Coach.
Laois GAA are pleased to confirm our Inter-County Senior Hurling Management Team for 2026. We wish Tommy, his backroom staff, and all the players the very best of luck for the upcoming campaign. pic.twitter.com/twnG9Hl6AW
Highly rated Galway duo added to Laois hurling backroom team
