Highly rated Galway duo added to Laois hurling backroom team

THE LAOIS HURLERS have added well known Galway duo Jeffrey Lynskey and Tony Óg Regan to the backroom team ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Lynskey is a successful manager who guided the Galway minors to three All Ireland titles and also managed the Galway U20s to the 2021 All-Ireland final. The Liam Mellows man will work under manager Tommy Fitzgerald as Coach Support/Selector.

Regan is a former star player with the Tribesmen who has built up a wealth of experience as a performance psychology coach. He previously worked with the Limerick hurlers when he came to replace Caroline Currid in 2019, and will be a Performance Coach with Laois.

Aidan Stakelum of Tipperary and Andrew Kavanagh from the Rathdowney-Errill club in Laois are also on board as Coach/Selectors. Paddy Quinlan will be the Strength & Conditioning Coach while Evan Dunne is the Lead Analyst and Joe Keane is the Goalkeeping Coach.