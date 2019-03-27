This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Galway star replaces Currid in Limerick's All-Ireland winning set-up

Tony Óg Regan has joined the backroom team as performance psychology coach.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 8:59 AM
14 minutes ago 387 Views No Comments
FORMER GALWAY HURLING star Tony Óg Regan has stepped into the role of performance psychology coach to All-Ireland champions Limerick for 2019.

Tony Og Regan New man in: Tony Óg Regan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Limerick Leader first reported that Regan has joined John Kiely’s set-up, replacing Caroline Currid — one of the most significant members of the Treaty’s recent success.

The Sligo native was pivotal as Limerick ended their 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy glory last year, but has since moved on.

Former Tribesman defender Regan has been working with the side through their Division 1 National Hurling League campaign, of which they have reached the final against Waterford after beating Dublin on Sunday.

Regan last lined out with his county in 2013 after almost a decade of service, and has built up a wealth of experience since then. 

The 2010 league winner holds a Masters in sport and exercise psychology from Waterford IT, and has worked with the Tipperary and Waterford hurlers, and Galway footballers, as a performance psychology coach, in the past.

Tony Og Regan Regan in 2012. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Some of those sides brought success — Tipp won the All-Ireland in 2016, he was there for Galway’s Connacht SFC title lift in 2016 and All-Ireland winning minor hurling teams in 2015 and 2017.

Regan had been part of the Premier backroom team under Michael Ryan for the last three years, while last year he had a role with the Doon hurlers as they reached a first Limerick SHC final in 18 years.

The Rahoon-Newcastle club man has also been a selector with the NUI Galway Fitzgibbon Cup hurling team in recent years.

