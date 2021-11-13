'We're ready for it' - well-travelled Shels star braced for two massive weekends

UNEXPECTED OR OTHERWISE, the Women’s National League title race has come right down to the final weekend.

The champions elect, Peamount United, were frustrated by DLR Waves last weekend; their three in-a-row celebrations put on ice — and in jeopardy, though admittedly, it would likely take a monumental upset for the silverware to go elsewhere.

Tomorrow at 7.30pm, Peamount host Galway, while second-placed Shelbourne and Wexford Youths, in third, do battle at Tolka Park. The top-of-the-table is as follows: Peas on 60 points, Shels on 58, and Wexford 55. Everyone else is well off the pace, Galway in fifth on 26 points after their up-and-down season.

Peamount are widely backed to get the job done with a win this weekend, but a play-off decider next week is also possible — as is Shels snatching the crown at the death.

As we all well know, anything can happen in football. Many expected tomorrow’s meeting of Shelbourne and Wexford to act as little other than a dress rehearsal for the FAI Cup final, with most of the meaningful football over in the league and a Peamount party in full flow.

Admittedly, Shels star and twice-capped Ireland international Jess Gargan thought as much. But she’s more than ready to pounce now.

“We’re always prepared for it,” the Dubliner tells The42, “but I didn’t think Peamount [would be denied the title] to be honest. DLR have been a good team, but Peamount have also been consistent through the season so it was a bit of a surprise that they dropped points.

“But yeah, we’re ready for it. It just makes it a bit more interesting, keeps the spirits alive in our camp and gets us going for the cup final as well. We’re delighted anyway.

“You want every game to mean something, it obviously does but having the league at stake is even better. It gets us prepared for the cup final, but the fact that if we win… obviously we have to do our business, let alone, don’t mind about Peamount.

“But it keeps it alive, and to be honest, it’s good for the league that the league isn’t won weeks before it ends — that’s not really a good sign for a league. It shows it’s competitive and there’s good teams in it, so it’s brilliant for everyone really.”

With both games scheduled for the same kick-off time [coverage on LOI TV, TG4], it’s set to be an exciting evening whichever way the pendulum swings.

Gargan stresses the need for Shels to block everything else out; even the excitement and buzz around next Sunday’s cup final at Tallaght Stadium, as they concentrate on the league’s deciding weekend.

“We just have to focus on ourselves really; do the job against Wexford. We’ve drawn against them this year and lost, so we won’t be taking them for granted anyways. They’re tough opponents, and it’ll be two big battles two weeks in-a-row. We’re definitely just focusing on ourselves and then getting ready for the week ahead after it.”

Gargan, one of the top defenders in the league, has come full circle over the past few years.

Gargan facing Karen Duggan of Peamount. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

24 now, she started out at Shelbourne, before heading to the strong underage ranks at Peamount. Shels didn’t have a WNL team before their amalgamation with Raheny United, so a move to the southside made sense.

She caught the eye there — like she had done blossoming as an Irish underage international — and within a year or two, she signed for the WNL side, managed by Eileen Gleeson, at the tender age of 16. “It was honestly probably was one of the best moves for me, it really brought me on as a player,” she reflects. “I’d never regret it. It’s what I needed to do at the time.”

After two seasons in the top-flight, she headed Stateside on scholarship to Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where really impressed with the ‘Bobcats’ through her four-year degree studying Sports Science.

“Ah, it was amazing,” she smiles. “Something I’d highly recommend. College, playing football and just life in general, it was a brilliant experience and I loved every minute of it. It was tough at times, obviously being away from home and studying a tough degree, but no, I really enjoyed it.

“At the end of the day, I always knew I could come back home to the National League whenever I really felt like it. I’m glad I lasted the four years.”

Upon her return, she trained with both Shelbourne and Peamount. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but I’m delighted I chose Shels.

“The main reason being the style of play at Shels was very attractive. The way they play football, the likes of Noelle [Murray], Jess Ziu, all these very technical players. As a defender, they’re obviously a nightmare to train against but very good to play with.”

Not only did Gargan’s football journey change direction back on these shores, her career path did too. She had planned to do a Masters in Physiotherapy when she came home but after dipping her toes into a finance job, went on to do her QFA exams and now works as a financial advisor in an office in Blanchardstown.

Coupled with her return to Shelbourne came a foray into senior international football.

She won her first cap in August 2019, starting in a 3-0 friendly defeat to World Cup winners USA at the Rose Bowl, before a competitive debut followed against Montenegro in the opening Euro 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Gargan hasn’t featured since Vera Pauw took over just after, though international ambitions are clearly still evident.

“Representing your country is everyone’s dream that plays football and when I got it, I think I took the opportunity well and did my best for the team when I played,” she nods.

“Short-lived, but definitely a goal that I’ve always had and will always have and be working towards.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

That she is one of many on the fringes is well and truly an indictment of the talent and competition in this country at the moment, and overall growth of the women’s game.

Gargan with fans after an Ireland game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It’s a good complaint,” she agrees, pointing out the fact that so many players have gone over to England of late.

Her former clubmates, Jamie Finn and Emily Whelan, were two of such to set sail for Birmingham this summer, but Gargan is more than happy where she is at the moment.

Indeed, one never knows what’s around the corner, but her contentment shines through with each and every word she utters as she reflects on Shels’ 2021 to date, and the new-look set-up.

“Towards the end of last year, we knew we needed something different in the team. The likes of Saoirse [Noonan], Jessie Stapleton, Shauna Fox came in, Amanda [Budden] in goal; there’s actually a good few players when you think about it. Strong players as well that have made a massive difference. It’s been brilliant.

“Two big losses in Jamie and Emily, it hit us a little bit but you have to bounce back. It happened Peamount — they lost Eleanor Ryan Doyle — it happens every team. That’s kind of people’s goal at the end of the day, to go professional, so we were delighted for them, obviously. You just come together.

“Noel King has made a massive difference to me personally as a player and as a team in terms of the environment we’re playing in and training every week. I’m genuinely really happy at Shels, especially since Noel came in. He’s really brought the mood up and it’s a really good environment. I’m delighted with it.”

And Gargan is looking forward to another run-out at Tolka Park this weekend. Whichever way things go, it’s about much more than the title race.

“In Tolka, a lot of younger girls’ teams seem to come up now every weekend,” she concludes.. “It’s really nice to see. They all get so excited, asking for autographs and pictures. It’s good for them to be able to come out.

“Having a stadium is definitely nice, it helps with the atmosphere and with TG4 coming along, it’s definitely appreciated that we have it.”