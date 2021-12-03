From the stands to a first start in five days - 'I was thinking am I not good enough'

JESS ZIU’S SHIN pads certainly caught the eye on Ireland’s victory lap.

They attracted plenty of attention in the aftermath of Tuesday’s 11-0 record win over Georgia, and in the wake of her first senior international start, the 19-year-old was delighted to explain the pictures on each.

From fond football memories to snaps of her nearest and dearest, she takes the minuscule pads out of her socks so everyone can get a better look.

“So on my left one, my Dad’s Albanian and I’m half Albanian so I had to get that on it,” Ziu smiles. “That one is from my debut and then this one… my dog passed away in March and I was really close to her, so I was kind of dedicating that one to her. All the kids were asking for them and I was like, ‘Never!’ I have another pair in there and I was like, ‘No.’”

“You know what, I usually wear my socks up to my knees but I’ve kind of gone for a little Jack Grealish style lately, because my calves are so big,” she adds with a laugh, “so I just went for small ones.”

The Shelbourne star could be radiating closer geographically to her style inspiration in the coming months, with a move across the water teased. But more on that later.

For Ziu, Tuesday night was all about her first start on her fifth cap, where she impressed as an advanced right-wing back. Brought into into the set-up at the age of 16 under Colin Bell, the Dubliner has had to bide her time for a breakthrough under Vera Pauw.

So much so, that she wasn’t even in the matchday squad for the previous World Cup qualifier at Tallaght Stadium last Thursday.

“Five days ago against Slovakia I was up in the stands. I didn’t know what to do, and I was thinking am I not good enough or whatever. I put my head down, kept going and I got a start so yeah, it was unbelievable.

“I was just really happy that I could show Vera what I could do. I didn’t want to be on the bench, I wanted to be in that starting team.”

Slowly but surely, she realised she would be catapulted in for Georgia. As every manager does, Pauw hinted at her XI in training, and in a Tallaght session on the eve of the clash, Ziu was on the team everyone wants to be on.

Facing Mariam Danelia of Georgia. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

She was still “a bit nervous” and unsure where she stood until all was confirmed in the matchday meeting on Tuesday morning, where she immediately had the reassurance and support of her team-mates.

Likewise, she had that of her family, and a scramble for extra tickets was necessary so they could all be there. “My Mam was so proud,” she beams.

Ziu was too, soaking it all in post-match with her delight evident. And made all the sweeter given the road she’s taken to get here.

“Even leading up to this camp, it’s been a tough couple of weeks and months,” she explains.

“I’ve had a few quad niggles. The Sweden camp didn’t really go to plan. The Australia camp, I had a niggle and I got sent home so nothing was going to plan. I made my debut really early on and I’ve been waiting for the start for the last three years. I finally got it and I really enjoyed it with the double figures.

“Unfortunate and kind of sad that I didn’t get a goal but sure look. There’s actually nothing more that I could have asked for. The girls were all unbelievable. Denise [O'Sullivan] with her hat-trick and Katie [McCabe], they all played so well.”

Ziu won’t say it herself, but she did too. She was lively down the right and caused Georgia all kinds of problems once she settled into the game, buoyed by the senior figures around her.

While she usually plays winger or as an attacking midfielder, she has played right-wing back in the past for the U17s and for Shels. Pauw “wanted more attacking flair going forward,” Ziu said, so she grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

“Usually it’s pretty tough but Vera gave me the freedom to just play more attacking rather than defensive, so I’m excited to see my GPS results now! I enjoyed it, I like being out wide and having my back out on the sideline so it was good.

“You probably seen the first minute I took a throw-in and it went straight to the Georgia striker — the girls were like, ‘Jess just calm it down and keep on going.’ Even in the dressing room they were all coming up saying, ‘Take them on. Don’t just go back, go forward and take them on, that’s your strength,’ and I was just taking it all in.’

Ziu in action for Shelbourne. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

“If I made a mistake Katie would say it to me. She wasn’t just like, ‘Well done,’ I just learned from it all and they pushed me on.”

It marked the end of a memorable season for the teenager, having helped Shels to the Women’s National League crown in the most dramatic of circumstances. She was in electric form in the run-in, which was only dampened by the following week’s FAI Cup final defeat to Wexford Youth, immediately before reconvening for Ireland camp.

Swings and roundabouts, though, with Ziu always one to look on the bright side. “But sure look, we won the league and we’ve the UCL now next season,” she grinned. “There’s not much more you could ask for!”

And the plan for 2022, after the hard-earned break? Stay put, or are there ambitions to head across the water?

“Ehmm… UCL,” she laughs nervously. “Nah, I’m only messing. I don’t know. England, I’m aiming for but they are halfway through the season in January and I don’t know if that’s a good time for me to go.

“But we’ll wait and see, maybe January or summer. I’ll know when the time is right.”