BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

Jesse Lingard set for loan move to West Ham

Lingard worked with West Ham manager David Moyes in his Manchester United days.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 10:17 PM
55 minutes ago 2,128 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5338897
Jesse Lingard.
Image: Joe Giddens/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Jesse Lingard.
Jesse Lingard.
Image: Joe Giddens/NMC Pool/PA Wire

WEST HAME HAVE agreed a deal in principle with Manchester United to sign Jesse Lingard on loan for the rest of the season, the PA news agency understands.

Hammers boss David Moyes wants Lingard, a player he knows from his time in charge at the Red Devils, to strengthen his squad as they look to build on their impressive start to the season.

England midfielder Lingard, 28, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and will see a temporary switch as a chance to reignite his career.

PA understands West Ham have agreed to pay United a £1.5million loan fee and cover Lingard’s wages.

First West Ham must free up a domestic loan space in their squad, which will see Said Benrahma complete his permanent move to the London Stadium.

Algerian forward Benrahma was signed initially on loan on deadline day during the last transfer window after an issue with his medical, with the move set to be made permanent in the summer.

But PA understands that transfer, £25million plus £5m in add-ons, will now go through in the next few days.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Defender Craig Dawson is West Ham’s other loanee, from Watford, and his performances in their six-match winning run have also warranted a permanent deal.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie