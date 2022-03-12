Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Advertisement

Harrington and Power combine for win in the feature at Navan

Late charge from Master McShee just falls short in Grade Two feature as Sizing Pottsie wins.

By Press Association Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 530 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5709425
Jessica Harrington (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Jessica Harrington (file photo).
Jessica Harrington (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JESSICA HARRINGTON’S SIZING Pottsie relished soft conditions at Navan to triumph in the Grade Two Webster Cup Chase under Robbie Power.

The eight-year-old went off at 11-2 after a second-placed performance in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park and took the lead two fences from home, shaking off Cilaos Emery after he blundered at the last and holding off a strong challenge from 13-8 favourite Master McShee.

Prevailing by three-quarters of a length on the line, Power felt the going was instrumental to the victory and said that good ground has been the undoing of the gelding in the past.

“He’s been a fantastic servant for connections, but that ground is vital to him,” he explained.

“He’s run some disappointing races but I think the majority of them have been down to the ground.

“Even yielding to soft ground is no use to him, he has to have proper heavy ground.

“He won the Flyingbolt here as well and it’s a place like this that he usually gets heavy ground.

“He did a very good bit of work on Tuesday morning so we knew he had come on from Gowran, which was good.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I heard the other horse (Master McShee) coming but I wasn’t stopping going to the line. He does stay further, he stays two and a half and a bit more than that even.”

When it was suggested time might be running out as regards to the ground he added: “We’ve had a very dry winter so hopefully not. You never know.

“He’s a good horse, he’s just had his issues and the ground is the key to him.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie