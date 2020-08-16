McCaskill shocks unbeaten Braekhus to become undisputed welterweight champion

JESSICA MCCASKILL CAUSED a major upset last night to end Cecilia Braekhus’ unbeaten record in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The American fighter (9-2) became the undisputed champion of the women’s welterweight division by majority decision over 10 rounds — the judges’ cards reading 95-95, 97-93, 97-94.

38-year-old Norwegian Braekhus (36-1) has been dominant in the sport since winning her first world titles way back in 2009. She vacates the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts and hinted at retirement after the loss.

Braekhus was being lined up for a super fight against Ireland’s undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor, who is scheduled for a much-anticipated rematch with Delfine Persoon on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill next Saturday.

33-year-old McCaskill has now put herself forward as a potential opponent for the Bray boxer, who previously defeated the Chicago native by unanimous decision back in December 2017.

After her victory, McCaskill spoke about overcoming homelessness as a child.

“This is for the 4th grade, homeless Jessica,” she told DAZN. “This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself even though she was really weird.

“This is for the me now, who sacrifices everything to put this sport first and to make a difference.”

