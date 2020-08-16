This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 August, 2020
McCaskill shocks unbeaten Braekhus to become undisputed welterweight champion

The American fighter ended her Norwegian opponent’s 36-bout winning streak, a result which is likely to have a knock-on effect for Katie Taylor.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 10:02 AM
33-year-old Jessica McCaskill (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JESSICA MCCASKILL CAUSED a major upset last night to end Cecilia Braekhus’ unbeaten record in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The American fighter (9-2) became the undisputed champion of the women’s welterweight division by majority decision over 10 rounds — the judges’ cards reading 95-95, 97-93, 97-94.

38-year-old Norwegian Braekhus (36-1) has been dominant in the sport since winning her first world titles way back in 2009. She vacates the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts and hinted at retirement after the loss. 

Braekhus was being lined up for a super fight against Ireland’s undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor, who is scheduled for a much-anticipated rematch with Delfine Persoon on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill next Saturday. 

33-year-old McCaskill has now put herself forward as a potential opponent for the Bray boxer, who previously defeated the Chicago native by unanimous decision back in December 2017.

After her victory, McCaskill spoke about overcoming homelessness as a child. 

“This is for the 4th grade, homeless Jessica,” she told DAZN. “This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself even though she was really weird.

“This is for the me now, who sacrifices everything to put this sport first and to make a difference.” 

