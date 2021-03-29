BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

Reigning champions kicked out of Chinese Super League months after winning first title

Jiangsu FC, who were crowned champions in November, have ceased operations.

By AFP Monday 29 Mar 2021, 11:21 AM
43 minutes ago 1,059 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394807
Jiangsu FC won the title in November.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Jiangsu FC won the title in November.
Jiangsu FC won the title in November.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

REIGNING CHAMPIONS JIANGSU FC have been thrown out of the Chinese Super League today, four weeks after the financially stricken club said they had ceased operations.

Jiangsu are yet to officially disband but struggling backers Suning, the conglomerate who also own Inter Milan, have failed to find new investors to take over the ailing club.

The club’s demise underlines the wider financial problems coursing through Chinese football, which just a few years ago had a reputation for splashing money on star foreign players such as Brazilians Oscar, Hulk and Paulinho.

Earlier this month, Jiangsu withdrew from the Asian Champions League.

On Monday the Chinese Football Association released the names of six professional teams who have not been approved to contest the new season.

Jiangsu will be replaced in the CSL by Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The other five teams pulled from the league are in the second or third divisions.

Tianjin Tigers — another club reportedly in dire financial trouble — are listed among the 16 CSL teams who will kick the new season off next month.

On 28 February, Nanjing-based Jiangsu FC threw Chinese football into turmoil, saying that it had “ceased operations”.

In November the club won the domestic league title for the first time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie