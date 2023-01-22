Advertisement
Sunday 22 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Jim Crawford.
# New Deal
Jim Crawford signs contract extension until 2025 as Ireland U21 head coach
Assistant coaches John O’Shea and Alan Reynolds also sign extensions.
578
0
1 hour ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 head coach Jim Crawford has agreed a contract extension until 2025, keeping him in the job until the end of the European U21 Championship campaign.  

Crawford is joined by assistant coaches Alan Reynolds, who is part of the FAI Cup winning Derry City coaching staff, and former Ireland captain John O’Shea, who is a first team coach with Stoke City, who have both have agreed extensions with for the upcoming campaign. 

“To be head coach of the U21s team is a huge privilege, so to renew my contract is something I’m very proud and excited about,” Crawford told FAI TV.   

“It gives me and my staff a further campaign to help develop the next generation of players and ready them for senior international football. This represents success for us with the view that development leads us to a European Championship.  

“Work is already underway for the next campaign and we look forward to the draw for the U21 qualifiers in February.”  

Since 2021, six U21 players have earned call-ups to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad: Conor Coventry, Lee O’Connor, Festy Ebosele, Andrew Omobamidele and more recently Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson.  

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     