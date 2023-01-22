Jim Crawford signs contract extension until 2025 as Ireland U21 head coach

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 head coach Jim Crawford has agreed a contract extension until 2025, keeping him in the job until the end of the European U21 Championship campaign.

Crawford is joined by assistant coaches Alan Reynolds, who is part of the FAI Cup winning Derry City coaching staff, and former Ireland captain John O’Shea, who is a first team coach with Stoke City, who have both have agreed extensions with for the upcoming campaign.

“To be head coach of the U21s team is a huge privilege, so to renew my contract is something I’m very proud and excited about,” Crawford told FAI TV.

“It gives me and my staff a further campaign to help develop the next generation of players and ready them for senior international football. This represents success for us with the view that development leads us to a European Championship.

“Work is already underway for the next campaign and we look forward to the draw for the U21 qualifiers in February.”

Since 2021, six U21 players have earned call-ups to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad: Conor Coventry, Lee O’Connor, Festy Ebosele, Andrew Omobamidele and more recently Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson.