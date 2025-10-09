Crawford hails government grant as 'fantastic start' to building football industry

JIM CRAWFORD HAS hailed the €3m government grant for League of Ireland academies as a “fantastic start” to building a football industry.

The Ireland U21 manager, who is preparing for Friday’s visit of Slovakia to Turner’s Cross, feels that the Boys in Green have been boxing above their weight at underage level.

The state support, therefore, will allow a step up in class, creating jobs and laying the foundations for a coordinated player-development structure.

“I was delighted for everybody that had an input in driving that from the Association, from the League, and it’s certainly what football in this country needs,” said Crawford.

“You have to take your hat off to those at government level to come up with the grant. The figure of three million is exceptional. The jobs, the industry that’s going to create, we’re going to get two or three full-time jobs in each club at academy level.

“There’s going to be a significant difference to our academy structures with this investment. It’s going to help football overall in our country.

“We’ve been boxing above our weight in terms of some of the results with our underage international teams and our clubs in Europe, but to have this input now going forward, it’s been badly needed.

“I’ve said it all along that we need help in this country with regards to football, so it’s a fantastic start, but that’s all it is.

“I’ve no doubt there’s going to be audits with regards to how the money is used, but I do know that there’s plans put in place that money is going to be used in the right way to help develop players who can no longer leave for the UK until the age of 18.

“It’s a great challenge for us. I’m a firm believer that we do need an industry over here, not only to help players but to help coaches and managers develop themselves to help develop the players, so it’s fantastic news.”

Crawford had hoped to have Manchester United prospect Jack Moorhouse available for the Slovakia match. However, his passport application remains in progress.

The Manchester-born teenager qualifies through his paternal grandparents from Dublin and Mayo. He has become a regular on loan at Leyton Orient, while he made his international debut in a friendly against Scotland last March.

Moorhouse has been training with the U21s this week, but awaits the final paperwork to play in a competitive fixture.

“We brought him in to train because he’s been involved with a camp before. We want to make sure he understands that he’s a valued member of the squad, so he’s here,” said Crawford.

“He’s an exceptional player who’s in a nice club at the minute that’s helping him develop an understanding of what senior football is all about. I’ve seen a significant difference in him already since he’s come here and trained in this window.

“He’s like us all, he’s just waiting on the news. Does he get his passport in time? We’re calm with the whole thing.

“If it happens between now and kick-off, so be it, but we’ll see what happens. I can’t see it being too far away, so worst-case scenario, he’ll be available for the November window.”

Crawford has a fully fit squad to choose from as Ireland and Slovakia put their winning starts to Euro 2027 qualification on the line in Cork. Both teams defeated Moldova and Andorra last month to begin their campaign.

The Boys in Green will hope to extend their unbeaten home record to 12 consecutive games ahead of November’s trip to face England.

“I’m led to believe there’s going to be a really good crowd there. They’ve never let us down since the very first game we played here against Iceland,” Crawford added.

“With U21s football, it’s a new cycle of players, so it’s about them tasting the atmosphere, the excitement in the crowd, and I’ve no doubt that the group of players we have will revel in that.

“These are the games that you need to use as a barometer of where we are at this particular stage of the campaign, so we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a testing game, there’s going to be times in the game where concentration levels are going to have to be high, and we might have to suffer for a little bit, but the character in the group in there is exceptional.”