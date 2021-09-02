'They are certainly a talented crop' - Crawford excited by new faces in Irish U21 squad

JIM CRAWFORD SAYS he has full faith in the new faces in his squad after fast-tracking a number of young players into the Ireland U21 setup.

Last week Crawford named six new players in his squad for the upcoming European U21 Championship qualifiers.

Those new faces include 16-year-old Evan Ferguson, formerly of Bohemians, and his Brighton teammate, 17-year-old Andrew Moran, who both made their first-team debuts for the Seagulls in the recent 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City.

Eighteen-year-old pair Ollie O’Neill of Fulham and Wolfsburg defender Anselmo Garcia McNulty – who was part of the July training camp – are also included in an U21 squad for the first time.

Ireland kick-off their campaign away to Bosnia and Herzegovina tomorrow, before travelling to play Luxembourg next Tuesday.

And Crawford says he is fully confident his new recruits are ready to deliver at U21 level as Ireland look to get their campaign off to a positive start in Zenica.

“First and foremost it’s (about) ability. If called upon at this level, could they produce and play? And there is no doubt about it, the ones that we have called up can. They are certainly a talented crop,” Crawford said.

I have absolutely no qualms, if needed, to play any of them, and that’s been reinforced by the last couple of days that we’ve had training with them. They’ve been exceptional, the talent and the attitudes that they have, they are willing to learn from the information that you give them. They’re sponges, they really are, this younger group that can still play with the U19s. They’re just a pleasure to work with.

“I’ve spoke to them all and said that I’ve no qualms that if you’re not starting, at any stage in a game I’ll put them if they are needed, regardless of their age.”

There is much excitement around Ferguson, who played for the Bohemians senior team at the age of just 14, and Crawford says the Brighton striker is well in the mix to feature over the opening two qualifier games having made a positive impression on the training pitch this week.

Evan has been great, he really has. He can score goals, as he has shown in training. He’s a very mature player for his age, that’s for sure, because he links it up well, he understands when to run in behind, his movement in the box is excellent.

“And he’s a great person. Again, he understands that he’s got loads to learn and even coming into this environment and training with the players that are here will help him in great stead going forward.

“But he’s a boy with high potential, and we’ll see what the next couple of days brings. Hopefully he can get off the mark and score a goal for us.”

Bosnia are already up and running in Group F having played out a 2-2 draw with Montenegro – who top the group with four points from two games – back in March.

With that in mind, Crawford has stressed the need to get some points on the board early ahead of the games against Italy and Sweden later this year.

“It’s important we hit the ground running, it really is,” Crawford says.

“The players are aware of that too, it’s vitally important we leave this window with A: good performances, and B: a good points tally.

“Bosnia, to start a campaign away, it’s going to be a real test for the players. But players need this type of experience with regards development, to prepare them to go on to stages like last night (Portugal v Ireland).

“I know I keep saying it but it’s a great learning opportunity for our players, playing against quality opposition like this. But this is their learning ground, U21s football, and we want them playing these challenging games and with Montenegro away and Luxembourg away, they are different types of challenges for these players.

“Then you’ve got the two teams you can’t ignore from the group, Italy and Sweden, strong nations historically, so the lads are relishing it, and so am I and so are the staff.

“It’s going to be great, and it starts first and foremost tomorrow here in Bosnia, so we’re all looking forward to it.”

