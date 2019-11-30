This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In pics: Jim Gavin's best moments as Dublin manager

The five-in-a-row-winning boss stepped down today.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 4:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,828 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4913135
It's the end of an incredible era as Jim Gavin steps down as Dublin boss.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT’S THE END of an era.

And what an era it was.  After seven years at the helm, Jim Gavin steps down as Dublin manager with his legacy solidified in the annals of GAA history.

Gavin won 21 major trophies in charge of the Dubs, including an unprecedented five-in-a-row earlier this year. That All-Ireland final victory after a replay against Kerry was Gavin’s sixth Sam Maguire success during his time at the helm.

He also won 44 out of 48 championship matches since first taking charge of Dublin in 2013.

It’s been an incredible journey for the Round Towers man.

Let’s take a look back at some of the greatest moments for Dublin under Gavin’s tutelage. 

Jim Gavin and Bernard Brogan after winning the 2013 All-Ireland SFC final

bernard-brogan-celebrates-winning-with-jim-gavin Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He was honoured with the Philips Sports Manager of the Year award later that year.

jim-gavin Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gavin only had to wait until 2015 for All-Ireland title number 2

jim-gavin-celebrates-with-james-mccarthy-and-rory-ocarroll Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Gavin with his children Yasmine and Jude after getting the better of Mayo in the 2016 All-Ireland final replay.

jim-gavin-celebrates-with-his-children-jasmine-and-jude Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Dubs always got a rousing reception after their All-Ireland triumphs. Mayo came up short against them again in 2017.

jim-gavin-and-stephen-cluxton Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

 A poignant moment with Philly McMahon after defeating Tyrone in the 2018 decider.

jim-gavin-with-philip-mcmahon-after-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bringing Sam Maguire to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

tom-rothwell-with-jim-gavin-and-jonny-cooper Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Celebrating five-in-a-row glory with another Dubs legend, Stephen Cluxton.

stephen-cluxton-celebrates-with-manager-jim-gavin-after-the-game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The simple things matter most. Having a kick-around with Jude in Parnell Park.

jim-gavin-and-his-son-jude Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

