This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Irish international in the running for Dundee manager's job alongside Strachan

Jim Goodwin’s stock has risen after he steered Alloa Athletic to safety in the Scottish Championship.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 22 May 2019, 1:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,464 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4646763
Jim Goodwin, who was capped by Ireland in 2002, is currently in charge at Alloa Athletic.
Image: INPHO/PA
Jim Goodwin, who was capped by Ireland in 2002, is currently in charge at Alloa Athletic.
Jim Goodwin, who was capped by Ireland in 2002, is currently in charge at Alloa Athletic.
Image: INPHO/PA

WATERFORD NATIVE JIM Goodwin is among the leading contenders for the vacant managerial role at Dundee.

According to the BBC, the current Alloa Athletic manager has been interviewed for the job as Dundee begin the search for Jim McIntyre’s successor.

The club parted company with McIntyre following their recent relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Should Goodwin be appointed, he could work alongside former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, who is in talks about a role as technical director at Dens Park.

Goodwin’s stock has risen after he managed to steer Alloa Athletic — the only part-time club in the Scottish Championship — away from relegation in their first season back in the division. He was subsequently shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award.

The 37-year-old took charge of Alloa in October 2016 after Jack Ross, the current Sunderland manager, left to take over at St Mirren. Goodwin brought the club back to the second tier of Scottish football via success in last season’s League One play-offs.

Alloa chairman Mike Mulraney said recently that he won’t stand in Goodwin’s way if an offer from a bigger club materialises. 

“He will go on at some stage and leave our club,” Mulraney told BBC Scotland. “I’m never surprised to lose my managers. We’ve got a track record of losing managers and almost always for the right reasons. I never get too worried about it. 

“People say he’s learning here, but I don’t think he’s learning, I think he has learned. He is the finished article. I’m sure there will be many people looking at him and thinking he has done an amazing job.”

Goodwin began his playing career at Celtic, before going on to represent several English clubs including Scunthorpe United and Huddersfield Town.

He returned to Scotland in 2010 and, following a brief stint at Hamilton Academical, the defender spent five seasons at St Mirren, who he captained to League Cup success at Hampden Park at the expense of Hearts in 2013.

A former Ireland U21 skipper, Goodwin was also a member of Brian Kerr’s U16 squad that won the European Championship in 1998. He was capped at senior level in a friendly against Finland in 2002.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie