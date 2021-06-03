McGuinness remains 'in communication' with Dundalk over manager's job

Analyst Jim McGuinness in attendance at the Sky Sports GAA launch.

Analyst Jim McGuinness in attendance at the Sky Sports GAA launch.

JIM MCGUINNESS HAS admitted he remains in talks with League of Ireland side Dundalk over the vacant managerial job, but has refused to comment further on the matter.

Speaking at the launch of Sky Sports’ GAA championship coverage, the former Donegal GAA boss said his communications with the club remain private.

“I won’t be giving any answers in terms of my own personal (or) private life in terms of any discussions with anybody,” he stated.

“We had conversations, ” he added. “I’m still in communication, but other than that there’s nothing to report.”

In May, Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton said he spoke with the 2012 All-Ireland winning manager over potentially taking charge of the 2019 Premier Division champions.

McGuinness is currently involved with the Derry U19s following an unsuccessful spell at USL Championship outfit Charlotte Independence in the USA.

