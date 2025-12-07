Jimmy Barry-Murphy: 'It looked very harsh to me...there's no point carping about it today'

THE DECISION TO award the late two-point free that delivered Munster glory for Dingle was a hot topic after today’s decider in Thurles.

Clare referee Chris Maguire brought the ball forward 50 yards, penalising St Finbarr’s player Dylan Quinn, and that paved the way for Conor Geaney to notch the match-winner.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, the St Finbarr’s camp were visibly frustrated as the referee departed the pitch but when reflecting afterwards on the game, selector Jimmy Barry-Murphy opted not to point the finger of blame in that direction.

“I’d rather not comment. It looked very, very harsh to me. We didn’t not hand the ball back. It was on the ground and to penalise us 50 yards…look, I’d have to see it again. To be fair to the referee, I can’t say at the moment. There’s no point in carping about it today. We’ve gotten breaks at other times but we didn’t get them today.”

St Finbarr’s produced some superb passages of play for a large chunk of this game but down the stretch their standard dropped slightly.

“We played some brilliant football at times. Overall it was probably our best display of the year in many ways.

“But I think we probably didn’t manage the game as well as we could have when we were three, four or five points up with ten minutes to go. We seemed to lose our way a small bit and we didn’t control the game as well as we should have. We had opportunities to stretch the lead out.

“Look, today is Dingle’s day. We’ll take it on the chin. We got a break in the county final with the last kick of the ball, so some days it goes your way. It’s a hard one to take but very proud of the lads for a massive effort all year.”

Barry-Murphy singled out the contribution of Steven Sherlock, who shone with his tally of 0-16.

“Steven was fantastic. He was incredible today. As I said already, I thought we played some of the best football we’ve played all year today. And you’ve got to give credit to Dingle. They stuck at it, they hung in there and got crucial scores. With the two-pointers it’s incredible. We got the benefit of them in the first half from Steven.

“They’re a huge factor in the game nowadays and it came back to bite us today certainly. The last kick was a sickener for us but fair play to the lad who kicked it. Full credit to him.”

As they digested the defeat, Barry-Murphy hailed the players for the year they had produced.

“Great year for the club. The boys have been fantastic for us and for the club. We’re going into an All-Ireland senior camogie final next Sunday with the girls, a huge occasion for our club. We’re very proud of the lads. They put in a huge effort.

“Brian Roche did an incredible job of managing and coaching this team. The effort he put in was beyond belief and I couldn’t pay enough credit to him for that. It’s a tribute to him for what he’s done for this club over the last couple of years.”