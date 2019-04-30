This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I had to come out and redeem myself': Butler puts up 30 as 76ers tie Raptors series

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-113 in their Western Conference tie.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 8:35 AM
Butler scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JIMMY BUTLER SCORED 30 points as the Philadelphia 76ers turned the tables on the Raptors in Toronto on Monday with a 94-89 victory that tied their NBA playoff series at one game each.

The 76ers, beaten 108-95 in the Eastern Conference second-round opener, thwarted the Raptors’ second-half comeback bid, notching their first win in Toronto since November 2012 to head home for Game Three on Thursday all square.

Butler added 11 rebounds and handed out five assists for the Sixers, who led 51-38 at halftime despite 13 first-half turnovers.

The Raptors, who trailed by as many as 19 in the first half, closed the deficit to 61-60 late in the third quarter.

But they missed six of their first seven shots in the final period and the 76ers held on for the win.

Butler scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. That included a three-pointer off an assist from center Joel Embiid that put the Sixers up 88-81 with 2:14 to play.

“My team had a lot of faith in me tonight,” said Butler, who scored just 10 points in Game One. “I told them I had to come out and redeem myself.”

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets, two days removed from their Game Seven victory over the San Antonio Spurs, opened their Western Conference second-round series with a 121-113 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Serbian center Nikola Jokic scored 37 points, pulled down nine rebounds, handed out six assists and blocked two shots.

Denver, up 58-55 at halftime, pulled away after the break, taking a 93-84 lead into the final period.

- © AFP 2019

