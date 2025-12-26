The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jimmy Dunne heads home to rescue a point for QPR against Portsmouth
QPR’S IRISH SKIPPER Jimmy Dunne rescued a point to keep his side in the hunt for the play-offs with a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.
Terry Devlin had put John Mousinho’s side ahead on the stroke of half-time but Rangers deservedly equalised through Dunne’s header after an improved second-half showing.
The centre-half, 28, scored at Fratton Park for the second season running, heading in Nicolas Madsen’s corner.
Meanwhile, Ireland U21 international midfielder Tyler Goodrham scored his first of the season, with a sweet strike from the edge of the area to put Oxford United 1-0 up against Southampton.
The managerless side ran out 2-1 winners but remain in the Champiuonship’s relegation zone.
Championship Soccer