Jimmy Dunne heads home to rescue a point for QPR against Portsmouth

Ireland U21 international Tyler Goodrham on target for Oxford.
5.22pm, 26 Dec 2025

QPR’S IRISH SKIPPER Jimmy Dunne rescued a point to keep his side in the hunt for the play-offs with a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Terry Devlin had put John Mousinho’s side ahead on the stroke of half-time but Rangers deservedly equalised through Dunne’s header after an improved second-half showing.

The centre-half, 28, scored at Fratton Park for the second season running, heading in Nicolas Madsen’s corner.

Meanwhile, Ireland U21 international midfielder Tyler Goodrham scored his first of the season, with a sweet strike from the edge of the area to put Oxford United 1-0 up against Southampton.

 

The managerless side ran out 2-1 winners but remain in the Champiuonship’s relegation zone. 

