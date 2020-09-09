This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid after death of former Dublin dual star Jimmy Lavin

The St Vincent’s great won All-Ireland minor titles in both codes and represented the Dublin senior footballers with distinction.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 7:49 PM
58 minutes ago 1,173 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5200422

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN pouring in for former Dublin dual star Jimmy Lavin, who has died at the age of 92.

the-dublin-football-team-of-1953 Jimmy Lavin (back row, centre) with the Dublin football team of 1953. Source: Cathal Noonan

St Vincent’s man Lavin starred for Dublin in the 1940s and ’50s, and enjoyed plenty of success with his Marino-based club team.

Lavin won numerous senior club football championship medals with Vins, and was a pillar of the team at full-back or midfield. At inter-county level, he won All-Ireland minor titles in both codes — football in 1945 and hurling in ’46 — and represented the Sky Blue footballers at senior level from ’49 to ’57.

Lavin later served as a selector for the Dublin footballers after calling time on his own playing career.

IMG_4574 The late Kevin Heffernan was a team-mate, next-door neighbour and good friend of Lavin's. Source: The Lavin family.

St Vincent’s posted a heartfelt tribute to Lavin on social media.

“St Vincents extends our deepest sympathies to the Lavin family on the passing of Jimmy, RIP,” it reads.

“Jimmy Lavin played at every level for the club, winning senior football medals in 1949-55 and 1957-59 – usually as full back but was also known to line out at midfield. Despite these accolades Jimmy himself always maintained that he was a better hurler than footballer!”

IMG_4550 Source: The Lavin family.

“Jim sat on many committees in the club, serving as grounds director on more than one executive,” it continues. “He also served as a senior football selector and was followed into both of those positions by his son Shane, who had also played senior football with the club. His other son Niall also played with the club.

“Jim was always so gentlemanly and very easy company and it’s no surprise that mention of his name would always draw a smile. He loved his golf which tied in with his work life in the outdoors. Jimmy’s beloved wife Maureen passed away in early 2018, RIP, and his greatest wish was to be reunited with her.

“Jimmy has gotten his wish and may his soul rest with hers in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Funeral details available here.

