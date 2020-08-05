'A young man with a great future ahead of him' - League Two loan move for Irish striker Kayode

JJ Kayode has returned to Carlisle United on loan for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

JJ Kayode has returned to Carlisle United on loan for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

ROTHERHAM UNITED HAVE decided that another loan move away from the club is the best option for the development of young striker JJ Kayode.

The Dubliner has returned for a second spell with League Two side Carlisle United, where he made a big impression before the 2019-20 season was halted by Covid-19.

Rotherham say that Kayode “expressed his desire to build on his progress with more first-team football” during the forthcoming campaign.

However, with the Millers moving up to the Championship following their promotion from League One, opportunities may have remained scarce for the 19-year-old.

Kayode – who was rewarded with a contract extension until 2022 by Rotherham earlier this year – will subsequently spend next season with Carlisle, although his parent club do have the option of recalling him when the January transfer window opens.

“It’s a good move for us and a good move for him,” said Carlisle United manager Chris Beech. “JJ knows what we’re about and he knows the way I want to play. He knows the environment, he loves the supporters and the location, and he’s made friends here.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We’ve become his extended family and he’s a young man with a great future ahead of him. He’s scored goals for Carlisle already and he was determined to finish as our top goalscorer when we brought him in.

“In terms of playing style, supporters who’ve seen him know what he’s about. For those that haven’t – he’s quick, strong, can play behind, hold up play and he’s got a bit of everything, to be honest.”

Kayode joined Carlisle on loan last January and scored three times in five appearances before the campaign was shut down due to the pandemic.

The former Ireland U18 international, who was born in Nigeria but moved to Dublin as an infant, joined Rotherham from St Francis at the age of 16. He told The42 last month that an Ireland U21 call-up is among his short-term aims.

Related Read Leaving ego at the door has aided the progress of young Irish striker JJ Kayode

“I just want to get out and play games,” Kayode said of his return to Carlisle. “Obviously this helps me to develop and hopefully I can help the team as well because we want to push for promotion.”

The League Two season is scheduled to begin on the weekend of 12 September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!