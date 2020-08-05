This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A young man with a great future ahead of him' - League Two loan move for Irish striker Kayode

JJ Kayode has returned to Carlisle United.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 4:01 PM
54 minutes ago 1,013 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5168512
JJ Kayode has returned to Carlisle United on loan for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
Image: Carlisle United
JJ Kayode has returned to Carlisle United on loan for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
JJ Kayode has returned to Carlisle United on loan for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
Image: Carlisle United

ROTHERHAM UNITED HAVE decided that another loan move away from the club is the best option for the development of young striker JJ Kayode.

The Dubliner has returned for a second spell with League Two side Carlisle United, where he made a big impression before the 2019-20 season was halted by Covid-19.

Rotherham say that Kayode “expressed his desire to build on his progress with more first-team football” during the forthcoming campaign.

However, with the Millers moving up to the Championship following their promotion from League One, opportunities may have remained scarce for the 19-year-old.

Kayode – who was rewarded with a contract extension until 2022 by Rotherham earlier this year – will subsequently spend next season with Carlisle, although his parent club do have the option of recalling him when the January transfer window opens.

“It’s a good move for us and a good move for him,” said Carlisle United manager Chris Beech. “JJ knows what we’re about and he knows the way I want to play. He knows the environment, he loves the supporters and the location, and he’s made friends here.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We’ve become his extended family and he’s a young man with a great future ahead of him. He’s scored goals for Carlisle already and he was determined to finish as our top goalscorer when we brought him in.

“In terms of playing style, supporters who’ve seen him know what he’s about. For those that haven’t – he’s quick, strong, can play behind, hold up play and he’s got a bit of everything, to be honest.”

Kayode joined Carlisle on loan last January and scored three times in five appearances before the campaign was shut down due to the pandemic.

The former Ireland U18 international, who was born in Nigeria but moved to Dublin as an infant, joined Rotherham from St Francis at the age of 16. He told The42 last month that an Ireland U21 call-up is among his short-term aims.

Related Read

04.07.20 Leaving ego at the door has aided the progress of young Irish striker JJ Kayode

“I just want to get out and play games,” Kayode said of his return to Carlisle. “Obviously this helps me to develop and hopefully I can help the team as well because we want to push for promotion.”

The League Two season is scheduled to begin on the weekend of 12 September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie