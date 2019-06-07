This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We always have to justify ourselves': Konta blasts Roland Garros

The French Open women’s semi-finals were played in front of half-empty venues on Friday.

By AFP Friday 7 Jun 2019, 1:46 PM
9 minutes ago 423 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4672398
There were plenty of empty seats for Konta's game against Vondrousova.
Image: Richard Sellers
There were plenty of empty seats for Konta's game against Vondrousova.
There were plenty of empty seats for Konta's game against Vondrousova.
Image: Richard Sellers

JOHANNA KONTA SAID being shunted to an outside court for her Roland Garros semi-final Friday “speaks for itself” and said it was “sad” that women have to “justify their involvement”.

The British player lost to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in a match moved out to the 5,000-seater Court Simonne Mathieu.

The match started at 11am in an arena which was barely half-full.

“The way it looks probably speaks for itself more than anything,” said Konta.

Under normal scheduling, the women’s semi-finals would have been played on Thursday on the showpiece 15,000-capacity Court Philippe Chatrier.

However, after Wednesday was washed out and more rain forecast for Friday, Roland Garros organisers decided to move both women’s semi-finals away from the main area.

While Konta and Vondrousova played on Simonne Mathieu, the other semi-final between Ashleigh Barty and Amanda Anisimova was staged on the 10,000-seat Suzanne Lenglen.

That also started at 11 a.m. in another half-full stadium.

Chatrier had already been scheduled to stage the men’s semi-finals between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic against Dominic Thiem.

Both those matches had been sold as separate ticketed events.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said the decision was “unfair and inappropriate”.

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo of France described it as a “disgrace”.

Konta, who was bidding to become the first British woman since Sue Barker in 1976 to reach the final in Paris, said she was surprised by the decision to move her match to the tournament’s third court.

“No-one asked me before the schedule came out, saying, Are you okay with this? Or anything like that. But from my understanding, the schedule was released without the approval of multiple parties.”

French Open 2019 - Day Thirteen - Roland Garros Konta was beaten in her last-four game. Source: Richard Sellers

Konta believes the controversy illustrates the problems women face in the sport.

Some commentators argued that had the likes of superstars Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka made the semi-finals then organisers would not have dared contemplate shifting the matches.

“What is tiring and what is really unfortunate in this more than anything is that women athletes have to justify their scheduling or their involvement in an event or their salary or their opportunities.

“And I think to give time to that is even more of a sad situation than what we found ourselves in today in terms of the scheduling.

“My job is to come here and entertain people, and I feel I did that.

“And if the organisers do not feel that that is something that can be promoted and celebrated, then I think it’s the organisers you need to have a conversation with, not me.”

Vondrousova will face Barty in Saturday’s final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

© AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie