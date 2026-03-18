Joanna Byrne 'heartbroken' as Drogheda United owners issue written demand for resignation

THE OWNERS OF Drogheda United have confirmed that they have issued a written instruction demanding Joanna Byrne resign from her position as a director and co-chairperson of the League of Ireland club.

A statement from US investment firm Trivela Group stated that the decision was not taken “in any way on the basis of Ms Byrne’s political views or beliefs” but instead said that there was “a breakdown in trust” following “a statement made regarding private discussions with club ownership.”

In February, Byrne claimed that the board had said her position was untenable following her calls for a boycott of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League games with Israel.

Byrne, the Sinn Féin TD for Louth and the party’s spokesperson on sport, said the club’s board informed her of their concerns “with an expectation that I would resign, something I have told them that I intend to resist”.

Advertisement

At the time, Byrne described the board’s move as “unwarranted” and “profoundly hurtful” while Drogheda responded with a statement of their own insisting that “no changes have been made to the club’s board [and that] the concerns expressed to Ms Byrne by her fellow directors are unrelated to anyone’s specific political or moral views, and at no point were any such concerns expressed.”

In their statement today, Trivela maintained that Byrne must now resign while she has also issued a response in which she describes herself as “heartbroken”.

“Today’s developments are deeply upsetting, but not surprising. On a personal level, I am heartbroken. I have always put Drogheda Utd first and over the past month have continued to try and uphold the same.

“I will now take some time to review my options and won’t be making any further comment at this time,” she said.

In their statement, Trivela Group said: “Trivela Group can confirm that it has, pursuant to its authority under her service agreement with Drogheda Utd FC Limited, provided written instruction requiring Joanna Byrne to resign from her position as director and co-chair.

“We thank Ms Byrne for her service to Drogheda United and for the time and effort she devoted to the Club during her tenure as a director and co-chair.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this decision was not taken in any way on the basis of Ms Byrne’s political views or beliefs, which she has expressed freely and in a public manner for the duration of her directorship. Rather, this decision followed a statement made regarding private discussions with Club ownership. This not only caused a breakdown in the trust and confidence necessary for her to continue in the role as a director of the Club, but also sharpened the governance concerns that had been the topic of those original discussions.

“Furthermore, these matters have triggered an internal review at Trivela regarding the practicality of having an individual with political obligations simultaneously serve as a director of a football club. That review concluded that this is not a workable arrangement and should have been addressed previously.

“Once again, we honor Ms Byrne’s service to the club over the years and thank her for her longstanding and ongoing commitment to its success. We hope to move forward from this matter, jointly unwavering in our support for the football club and the broader Drogheda community.

“An interim director will be appointed in due course. No further comment will be made at this time.”