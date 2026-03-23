Joanna Byrne removed as director of Drogheda United, club owners confirm

DROGHEDA UNITED OWNERS have confirmed that Joanna Byrne has been removed as a director of the club.

A statement from US investment firm Trivela Group this morning reads that Byrne has been removed from her position with the League of Ireland side and thanks her for her “longstanding and ongoing dedication” to the club.

The statement also reveals that the Board of Directors now consists of Benjamin Boycott, Marc Koretzky, Barton Lee, and club CEO Rian Wogan. Boycott will now serve as the “sole Chairperson, and the club will look to appoint a local director and Co-Chair in due course.”

The full statement reads:

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“Trivela Group can confirm that, pursuant to its authority as sole shareholder of Drogheda United FC, Joanna Byrne has been removed by Trivela Group as a director of the Club.

“At this time, the Board of Directors consists of Benjamin Boycott, Marc Koretzky, Barton Lee, and club CEO Rian Wogan. Mr. Boycott for the time being, will serve as the sole Chairperson, and the club will look to appoint a local director and Co-Chair in due course.

“Once again, we thank Ms Byrne for her longstanding and ongoing dedication to the Club and its success.”

Last week, Byrne insisted that she has no intention of resigning her position as co-chairperson of Drogheda United, while Trivela Group confirmed that they had issued a written instruction demanding she step down.

In February, Byrne claimed that the board had said her position was untenable following her calls for a boycott of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League games with Israel.

Byrne, the Sinn Féin TD for Louth and the party’s spokesperson on sport, said last month that the club’s board informed her of their concerns “with an expectation that I would resign, something I have told them that I intend to resist”.