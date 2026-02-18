Sinn Féin TD won't resign as Drogheda United chairperson following Israel comments

DROGHEDA UNITED CO-CHAIRPERSON Joanna Byrne claims that the club’s board have said her position is untenable following her calls for a boycott of Ireland’s Nations League games with Israel.

Byrne, who is the Sinn Féin TD for Louth, indicated that she has no intention of resigning in the face of what she described as “unwarranted action”.

The 42 has contacted Drogheda United for comment, but the club had not responded at the time of publication.

In the wake of last Thursday’s draw, Byrne issued a statement in her capacity as the party’s spokesperson on sport, calling on the FAI to not take part in the fixtures with Israel later this year.

She maintains that those comments are “in line with Drogheda Utd delegates’ vote at the FAI General Assembly in November in supporting a motion for Uefa to ban Israel from its European Club and International Competitions”.

Her statement read: “On Monday morning, I was informed by the Board of Directors of Drogheda United Football Club that my role as Chairperson of the club was no longer tenable with an expectation that I would resign, something I have told them that I intend to resist.

“This unwarranted action was taken after my public statement last week that Ireland should not play Israel in the Nations League while a genocide against the Palestinian people continues.

“It is profoundly hurtful that expressing a moral view – one shared by the majority of Irish football fans – has led to this approach despite me never referencing the club at any stage whilst doing so.

“I stand over those comments. They were made from a deeply held belief in equality, human rights and the power of sport to take principled positions – as it has done many times in history.

“These fixtures should not go ahead and I believe pressure will grow in the days and weeks ahead against them. This position is in line with Drogheda Utd delegates’ vote at the FAI General Assembly in November in supporting a motion for Uefa to ban Israel from its European Club and International Competitions.”

Byrne is co-chairperson of her local side alongside Ben Boycott, the founding partner & chief executive of Trivela Group. The American investment firm specialises in multi-club ownership and took control of Drogheda in 2023. They also have English side Walsall and Danish outfit Silkeborg as part of their stable.

In November last year the Drogheda board was updated with Trivela’s chief operating officer, Marc Koretezky, joining Trivela’s general counsel Barton Lee and the club’s chief executive Rian Wogan.

Byrne added: “Drogheda United has been part of my identity since childhood – standing on the terraces, travelling to away games, sharing victories and heartbreaks with family and neighbours. The club is woven into the fabric of my life and of our town.

“To have the honour of serving as Chairperson – and as the first woman to hold that position in the League of Ireland – is a source of great pride to me. I work every day in that role to strengthen the club’s governance, sustainability and standing within Irish football. I do so voluntarily, and always in what I believe to be the best interests of Drogheda United.

“Drogheda United is a community club. It belongs to the people of this town – to the children who pull on the claret and blue for the first time, to the volunteers who give countless hours, to the supporters who travel the length of the country week in, week out. I have always sought to honour that spirit.

“Nothing will diminish my commitment to Drogheda United or to the League of Ireland more broadly. I remain immensely proud of the progress made during my tenure, and will continue to elevate the Club and the League of Ireland at every opportunity.

“This has been a deeply upsetting development for me personally, but my attachment to Drogheda United runs far deeper.

“I will continue to support the club as I always have – as the proudest Chairperson in the Country, a supporter, a volunteer, and someone who believes wholeheartedly in its future and I look forward to seeing it continuing to thrive.”