Joao Felix on loan at AC Milan last season. Alamy Stock Photo
Joao Felix departs Chelsea and joins Ronaldo at Al Nassr

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.
4.11pm, 29 Jul 2025

PORTUGUESE FORWARD JOAO Felix has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, where he will join Cristiano Ronaldo, the club announced Tuesday.

Al Nassr have paid Chelsea a fee worth a reported €50.5 million (£43.7m) to secure Felix’s services.

Felix, now 25, made a blockbuster move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019, but has since seen his fortunes decline.

“I’m here to spread joy. Let’s win together,” said Felix in a video posted on the Riyadh club’s X account. A separate post said he had signed until 2027.

Felix remains one of the most expensive transfers in history, following his move to Atletico for €127.7m six years ago.

He has since failed to score more than 10 goals a season, despite stints at Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea.

According to Arryadia, a Riyadh sports newspaper, Felix will earn €8.7m a year.

Saudi Arabia has shaken up football by spending heavily on stars from Europe, starting with Ronaldo’s arrival in 2023, and the conservative desert nation will host the World Cup in 2034.

Many of the signings have been ageing stars, but Felix bucks the trend along with Mateo Retegui, 26, the Serie A top-scorer who joined Al Qadsiah last week.

French international Theo Hernandez, 27, left AC Milan for Al Hilal in a reported €25m deal earlier this month.

Top coaches have also been lured to Saudi Arabia, including Italy’s Simone Inzaghi who led Al Hilal to an upset win over Manchester City at the Club World Cup.

At Al Nassr, Felix will be working under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who was sacked by Al Hilal in May following their defeat in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

– © AFP 2025

