This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'From day one of pre-season I’ve thought he’s going to play a big part this year'

Stoke City’s Joe Allen believes irish defender Nathan Collins will feature prominently for the club this season.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 5:46 PM
13 minutes ago 528 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4747945
Nathan Collins has captained Ireland at U17 level.
Image: INPHO/Andrew Fosker 
Nathan Collins has captained Ireland at U17 level.
Nathan Collins has captained Ireland at U17 level.
Image: INPHO/Andrew Fosker 

NATHAN COLLINS HAS been tipped for a big season at Stoke City by his club-mate Joe Allen.

Stoke expressed their faith in Collins last week in the form of a new five-year contract, which the Irish central defender signed despite reported interest from Manchester United.

The 18-year-old has already tasted first-team action, having featured in three Championship fixtures towards the end of last season.

Allen believes Collins will continue his progress in the 2019-20 campaign, backing the former Ireland U17 skipper to feature prominently for the Potters.

“From day one of pre-season I’ve thought he’s going to play a big part this year,” the Welsh international told the Stoke Sentinel.

“He obviously had a couple of chances at the end of last season and took them with both hands. He’s impressed since he’s come back and he’s raring to go.

“He’s a good lad who wants to do well and, fingers crossed, I can be right with my premonition that he’s going to have a great season for this club and help us.

“There’s a lot of work to be put in and a long way for him to go, but I hope to see him in the Premier League one day. Hopefully with Stoke. He’s certainly got the tools for it — technically, and also in terms of his personality.”

Middlesbrough v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship - Riverside Stadium Collins in possession for Stoke against Middlesbrough in April. Source: EMPICS Sport

The current status of two of Stoke City’s most experienced defenders is likely to increase Collins’ chances of being involved in Saturday’s Championship opener at home to QPR.

Club captain Ryan Shawcross is set for a long lay-off after fracturing his leg in a pre-season friendly against Leicester City, while Bruno Martins Indi is being linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

Stoke manager Nathan Jones — who is seeking to bring in a “temporary replacement” for Shawcross — was asked about Nathan Collins during a Q&A session on Radio Stoke this week.

“We feel he’s ready,” Jones said. “There has been a lot of speculation with Nathan, but he’s a big part of what we want to do moving forwards. He’s relatively inexperienced just because of age and game-time, but he’s maturing by the day.

“We have to be very careful with his development so we don’t stunt it in any way. That’s two-pronged really: whether we give him enough game-time or too much too early. We have to be very careful.

“But we’ve got very high hopes. Every challenge we’ve given him since he came into our group he has dealt with quite comfortably.”

Collins, who’s a native of Leixlip, featured for the Republic of Ireland U19s in their successful bid to qualify for this summer’s European Championship.

However, he was one of several players prevented from travelling to the tournament in Armenia due to being required for pre-season preparations with his club’s first-team.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie